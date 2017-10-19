AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)
29.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$29.32
--
--
--
--
478,201
$35.55
$26.87
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83
Oct 19 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd
Altagas awarded 10 year contract to provide battery storage at Pomona
Altagas Ltd
Altagas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.75
Altagas Ltd
AltaGas says Co and Halfway River First Nation sign relationship agreement
Altagas Ltd:AltaGas Ltd - AltaGas Ltd and Halfway River First Nation signed a comprehensive relationship agreement. Full Article
AltaGas Ltd. announces $400 million common share offering
Altagas Ltd
AltaGas implements premium dividend, dividend reinvestment and optional common share purchase plan
AltaGas Ltd : Implemented a premium dividend, dividend reinvestment and optional common share purchase plan . Plan allows board to set discount under dividend reinvestment component of plan at rate between 0 and 5 percent to average market price .Board of directors of altagas have set discount rate under dividend reinvestment component of plan at 3 percent to average market price. Full Article
AltaGas Ltd announces sale of non-core gas assets
AltaGas Ltd:Announces sale of non-core gas assets.Says total consideration to be received by Altagas is $30 million cash.Says total consideration to be received by Altagas is $30 million cash and 43.7 million common shares of tidewater.Units entered into agreement with tidewater midstream and infrastructure ltd to sell Altagas northcentral processing limited partnership.Assets being sold are located in central and north-central Alberta, total about 490 mmcf/d of gross licensed natgas processing capacity. Full Article
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend
AltaGas Ltd:Says January dividend will be paid on February 16, 2016, to common shareholders of record on January 25, 2016.The ex-dividend date is January 21, 2016.The amount of the dividend will be $0.165 for each common share. Full Article
AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend
AltaGas Ltd:Says that the December dividend will be paid on January 15, 2016, to common shareholders of record on December 29, 2015.The ex-dividend date is December 23, 2015.The amount of the dividend will be $0.165 for each common share. Full Article
AltaGas Ltd increases size of preferred share offering
AltaGas Ltd:Says size of the offering has been increased to 8,000,000 Series I Preferred Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000,000. Full Article
BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83
* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent