Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd :AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent.Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.83.AltaGas Ltd - ‍AltaGas continues to expect to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016​.AltaGas Ltd - ‍normalized funds from operations are expected to grow by a high single digit percentage in 2017 ​.

Altagas awarded 10 year contract to provide battery storage at Pomona

Altagas Ltd : awarded 10 year contract to provide battery storage at Pomona . Project is expected to cost between U.S.$40 million to $45 million .Through unit, has signed agreement with Southern California Edison for 20 megawatts of energy storage at Pomona facility.

Altagas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.75

Altagas Ltd : Increased share dividend by $0.01/share per month to $2.10/share annualized beginning with September 15, 2015 payment, 6.1 percent increase . Continues to expect to deliver overall normalized ebitda growth of approximately 20 percent in 2016 compared to 2015 . Altagas continues to expect normalized funds from operations to grow by up to approximately 15 percent in 2016 . Non-utility workforce restructuring completed in June expected to reduce operating, administrative expenses by about $7 million on annualized basis . Liquids separation facility is expected to cost approximately $60 to $80 million . Altagas ltd. reports strong second quarter results and increases dividend 6.1 percent . Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.75 . In June, completed restructuring reducing non-utility workforce by about 10 percent;total pre-tax restructuring costs incurred were about $7 million . Expects to receive permits, reach final investment decision in 2016,operations to begin in first half of 2018 .In early stages of development of a liquids separation facility which will serve producers in deep basin region of northwest Alberta.

AltaGas says Co and Halfway River First Nation sign relationship agreement

Altagas Ltd:AltaGas Ltd - AltaGas Ltd and Halfway River First Nation signed a comprehensive relationship agreement.

AltaGas Ltd. announces $400 million common share offering

Altagas Ltd : AltaGas Ltd. announces $400 million common share offering . Net proceeds resulting from offering will be used to partially fund AltaGas' capital growth program .Agreement with underwriters issue 13.4 million common shares on a bought deal basis, at an issue price of $30.00 per common share.

AltaGas implements premium dividend, dividend reinvestment and optional common share purchase plan

AltaGas Ltd : Implemented a premium dividend, dividend reinvestment and optional common share purchase plan . Plan allows board to set discount under dividend reinvestment component of plan at rate between 0 and 5 percent to average market price .Board of directors of altagas have set discount rate under dividend reinvestment component of plan at 3 percent to average market price.

AltaGas Ltd announces sale of non-core gas assets

AltaGas Ltd:Announces sale of non-core gas assets.Says total consideration to be received by Altagas is $30 million cash.Says total consideration to be received by Altagas is $30 million cash and 43.7 million common shares of tidewater.Units entered into agreement with tidewater midstream and infrastructure ltd to sell Altagas northcentral processing limited partnership.Assets being sold are located in central and north-central Alberta, total about 490 mmcf/d of gross licensed natgas processing capacity.

AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd:Says January dividend will be paid on February 16, 2016, to common shareholders of record on January 25, 2016.The ex-dividend date is January 21, 2016.The amount of the dividend will be $0.165 for each common share.

AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

AltaGas Ltd:Says that the December dividend will be paid on January 15, 2016, to common shareholders of record on December 29, 2015.The ex-dividend date is December 23, 2015.The amount of the dividend will be $0.165 for each common share.

AltaGas Ltd increases size of preferred share offering

AltaGas Ltd:Says size of the offering has been increased to 8,000,000 Series I Preferred Shares, for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000,000.