Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)

ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.45TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.12TL (+1.64%)
Prev Close
7.33TL
Open
7.35TL
Day's High
7.45TL
Day's Low
7.25TL
Volume
2,155,466
Avg. Vol
1,853,199
52-wk High
7.47TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alarko Holding Q2 net loss narrows to 8.0 million lira
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Alarko Holding AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 121.1 million lira versus 138.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 8.0 million lira versus loss of 8.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Alarko Holding Q1 net profit jumps to 124.1 million lira
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Alarko Holding AS : Q1 net profit of 124.1 million lira ($42.24 million) versus 10.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 84.7 million lira versus 87.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS unit Alsim Alarko signs agreement at EUR 42.4 mln
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Alarko Holding AS:Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret signs agreement at 42.4 million euros (excluding VAT) with Ministry of Transport Infrastructural Investments Directorate for Ankara Metro's additional electromagnetic works.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for tender in Kazakhstan​
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Alarko Holding AS:Says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for PPP tender in Kazakhstan​.Sees consortium to start agreement negotiations in March for PPP tender for construction and operation of Alma-ata bypass road.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS ‍units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Agir Makina to merge
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Alarko Holding AS:Units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Ağir Makina to merge on basis of Jan. 31, 2016 balance sheets.Two units to merge into Alsim Alarko Sanayi by transfer of all the assets and liabilities of the other unit.  Full Article

Alarko Holding AS News

BRIEF-Alarko Holding Q2 net result turns to profit of 63.1 million lira

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 193.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 121.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

