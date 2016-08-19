Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alarko Holding Q2 net loss narrows to 8.0 million lira

Alarko Holding AS : Reported on Thursday Q2 revenue of 121.1 million lira versus 138.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net loss was 8.0 million lira versus loss of 8.8 million lira year ago.

Alarko Holding Q1 net profit jumps to 124.1 million lira

Alarko Holding AS : Q1 net profit of 124.1 million lira ($42.24 million) versus 10.5 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 84.7 million lira versus 87.8 million lira year ago.

Alarko Holding AS unit Alsim Alarko signs agreement at EUR 42.4 mln

Alarko Holding AS:Unit Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret signs agreement at 42.4 million euros (excluding VAT) with Ministry of Transport Infrastructural Investments Directorate for Ankara Metro's additional electromagnetic works.

Alarko Holding AS says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for tender in Kazakhstan​

Alarko Holding AS:Says consortium lead by unit ‍Alsim Alarko bids best price for PPP tender in Kazakhstan​.Sees consortium to start agreement negotiations in March for PPP tender for construction and operation of Alma-ata bypass road.

Alarko Holding AS ‍units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Agir Makina to merge

Alarko Holding AS:Units Alsim Alarko Sanayi and Alamsaş Alarko Ağir Makina to merge on basis of Jan. 31, 2016 balance sheets.Two units to merge into Alsim Alarko Sanayi by transfer of all the assets and liabilities of the other unit.