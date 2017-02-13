Allahabad Bank : Board approves raising of capital of upto 5 billion rupees by preferential issue . Approved raising capital via preferential issue of up to 440 million rupees to India government . Approved raising additional tier 1 and tier 2 capital up to 10 billion rupees each . Approved raising capital via QIP worth up to 5 billion rupees .

Allahabad Bank:Allahabad Bank has informed BSE that All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) has served a notice informing their decision to go on one day’s strike on February 29, 2016 in support of their certain demands.The issues and demands are of industry level and strike call is also given at industry level. Therefore, if the strike takes place, it would affect working of all Public Sector Banks.