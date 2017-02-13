Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)
65.70INR
3:44pm IST
Rs0.60 (+0.92%)
Rs65.10
Rs65.30
Rs65.90
Rs64.70
1,475,140
2,988,860
Rs92.40
Rs57.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Allahabad Bank posts Dec-qtr profit
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank Sept-quarter net profit more than halves
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank posts June-qtr loss
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank approves raising capital of up to 5 bln rupees via preferential issue
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank says RBI imposed penalty of 20 mln rupees
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank says India govt raises stake in co by 5.83 pct
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank posts March-qtr loss
Allahabad Bank
Allahabad Bank says Notice of one day All India Strike on February 29, 2016 called by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC)
