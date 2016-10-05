Cellectis SA (ALCLS.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cellectis Announces the Issuance of US Patent 9,458,439
Cellectis SA
Cellectis says first patient treated in phase 1 trial of UCART19
Cellectis SA
Cellectis Q1 net result turns to loss of 6.3 million euros
Cellectis
Cellectis reports first quarter 2016 financial results
Cellectis Sa
Cellectis SA announces RetroNectin supply and license agreement with Takara Bio Inc
Cellectis SA:Has entered into a supply and license agreement with Takara Bio Inc for recombinant human fibronectin fragment RetroNectin.Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed. Full Article
Cellectis and MabQuest announce immunotherapy partnership
Cellectis SA:Announced an immunotherapy partnership with MabQuest on new class of PD-1 antagonist monoclonal antibodies. Full Article
Cellectis enters into new agreement with CELLforCURE
Cellectis SA:Reports that it entered into a new agreement for the cGMP manufacturing of UCART123 clinical batches, Cellectis` lead product candidate, with CELLforCURE, an LFB group company.CELLforCURE is to be in charge of implementing cGMP manufacturing processes designed and developed by Cellectis. Full Article
Cellectis announces new CAR Architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions
Cellectis SA:Announced the publication of a study in Scientific Reports describing the design and development of a new CAR architecture with an integrated switch-on system that permits control over CAR T-cell functions.Integrated switch-on system offers the advantages of controllable CAR T-cells for safety while allowing for the possibility of multiple cytotoxicity cycles using a small molecule drug. Full Article
Cellectis files first clinical trial application for UCART19
Cellectis SA:Announces submission of clinical trial application (CTA) to Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) requesting approval to initiate UCART19 First-in-Human clinical investigation in leukaemia in United Kingdom.Study aims to include CD19-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) patients.Says other eligibility criteria to enter clinical trials will be assessed by investigators. Full Article
Cellectis shares slump as death puts cell therapy tests on hold
LONDON French cell therapy specialist Cellectis, which is developing a gene-modified cancer treatment similar to Novartis's recently approved Kymriah, has been forced to suspend testing following a patient death.