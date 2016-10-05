Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cellectis SA : Announced on Tuesday the issuance of U.S. patent 9,458,439 – which claims gene inactivation by use of chimeric restriction endonucleases .This patent granted by the USPTO to the Institut Pasteur and Boston Children's Hospital naming Dr Andre Choulika and Pr. Richard C. Mulligan as co-inventors, is exclusively licensed to Cellectis.

Cellectis SA : Cellectis SA says first patient treated in phase 1 trial of ucart19 in pediatric acute B lymphoblastic leukemia . Cellectis announces first patient treated in phase 1 trial of ucart19 in pediatric acute b lymphoblastic leukemia (b-all) .Announces First Patient Treated In Phase 1 Trial Of Ucart19 In Pediatric Acute B Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-all).

Cellectis : Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 7.0 million euros vs 8.4 million euros last year . Q1 net loss is 29.5 million euros vs profit of 6.3 million euros last year .Expected that its cash, cash equivalents and Current financial assets of 276.5 million euros as of March 31 will be sufficient to fund its current operations through 2018.

Cellectis SA:Has entered into a supply and license agreement with Takara Bio Inc for recombinant human fibronectin fragment RetroNectin.Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

Cellectis SA:Announced an immunotherapy partnership with MabQuest on new class of PD-1 antagonist monoclonal antibodies.

Cellectis SA:Reports that it entered into a new agreement for the cGMP manufacturing of UCART123 clinical batches, Cellectis` lead product candidate, with CELLforCURE, an LFB group company.CELLforCURE is to be in charge of implementing cGMP manufacturing processes designed and developed by Cellectis.

Cellectis SA:Announced the publication of a study in Scientific Reports describing the design and development of a new CAR architecture with an integrated switch-on system that permits control over CAR T-cell functions.Integrated switch-on system offers the advantages of controllable CAR T-cells for safety while allowing for the possibility of multiple cytotoxicity cycles using a small molecule drug.

Cellectis SA:Announces submission of clinical trial application (CTA) to Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) requesting approval to initiate UCART19 First-in-Human clinical investigation in leukaemia in United Kingdom.Study aims to include CD19-positive Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) patients.Says other eligibility criteria to enter clinical trials will be assessed by investigators.