Aroundtown SA (ALCRE.PA)
6.04EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.20 (-3.21%)
€6.24
€6.10
€6.12
€5.91
2,437,628
917,180
€6.49
€3.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aroundtown raises 450 mln euros from capital increase
Oct 20 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA
Aroundtown places 500 million pound fixed rate 12 years notes due 2029 under EMTN programme
Oct 11 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA
Aroundtown Property Holdings applies for admission of its shares on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
May 25 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC
Aroundtown Property considers issuing new securities
Aroundtown Property Holdings PlC
Aroundtown Property Holdings H1 adjusted EBITDA up 85 pct to 113 million euros
Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC
Aroundtown Property places 500 million euros bonds
Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc
S&P upgrades Aroundtown Property Holdings credit rating to BBB
Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC
Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income up 149% at 50 mln euros
Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc
Aroundtown Property successfully places 600 million euro bonds
Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC:Completed the successful placement of 600 million euro of senior, unsecured 6 year bonds.Fixed the nominal coupon of the bonds at 1.5 pct p.a., payable annually in arrears. Full Article
Aroundtown Property Holdings provides guidance on commission for EUR 450,000,000 convertible bonds
Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC:Provides guidance on commission for incentivised conversion offer for its 450,000,000 euro 3.00 pct convertible bonds due 2020.Offeror now announces that it intends that final commission will be between 2,000 euro and 4,000 euro per 100,000 euro. Full Article
BRIEF-Aroundtown raises 450 mln euros from capital increase
* DGAP-ADHOC: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 75 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, RESULTING IN EUR450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS