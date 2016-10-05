Edition:
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ALEM.NS)

ALEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.75 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs501.20
Open
Rs493.80
Day's High
Rs500.00
Day's Low
Rs493.00
Volume
51,661
Avg. Vol
63,418
52-wk High
Rs694.00
52-wk Low
Rs469.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alembic Pharma's Panelav facility gets EIR from USFDA for March inspection
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd :Formulation facility located at Panelav has received EIR from US FDA for the inspection carried out by them in March, 2016..  Full Article

Alembic Pharma June-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus 717.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol net sales 7.27 billion rupees versus 5.82 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA tentative approval for Febuxostat tablets
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Febuxostat tablets . Alembic has settled the case with Takeda and will launch its generic as per terms of settlement .  Full Article

Alembic Pharma says no USFDA observations for co's API facilities at Panelav
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd : Co's api facilities api i and api II both located at panelav have been inspected by usfda between June 20 and June 29 . The company did not receive any form 483 observations. .  Full Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd News

BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets EU GMP certificate for audit conducted at Panelav

* Alembic Pharmaceuticals - gets EU GMP certificate for audit conducted at its formulation facility at Panelav from 8th to 10th Aug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

