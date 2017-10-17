Edition:
Latest Key Developments

Esker Q3 revenue increases to 18 million euros
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ESKER SA ::ANNOUNCES Q3 RESULTS‍​.Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS TWO DIGITS ORGANIC GROWTH TARGET‍​ FOR FY 2017.  Full Article

Esker Q2 revenue rises to 16.8 million euros
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Esker SA :Q2 revenue 16.8 million euros ($18.62 million) versus 14.7 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Esker sees FY 2016 organic growth between 13% and 18%
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Esker SA : Says cash position was EUR 17.6 million ($19.50 million) at June 30 after dividend payment .Anticipates organic growth from 13 pct to 18 pct for FY 2016.  Full Article

Esker distributes 2015 dividend of 0.30 euro per share
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Esker SA :2015 dividend up 25 percent to 0.30 euro ($0.34) per share.  Full Article

Esker comments on FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Esker SA:Anticipates organic growth of between 13 pct and 18 pct for all of 2016 associated with a further increase in operating profit.  Full Article

Esker comments on FY 2016 guidance
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Esker SA:Sees 2016 in line with 2015 performance.  Full Article

ECOGAS chooses Esker to dematerialize invoices
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Esker SA:Argentinian natural gas distributor ECOGAS chooses Esker to dematerialize invoices.  Full Article

Esker is chosen by ‍Heinz Ibericaa to automise client orders​
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Esker SA:Heinz Ibericaa chooses Esker to automise client orders.  Full Article

Esker awarded contract by ‍Groupe Jardiland​
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

Esker SA:Awarded invoice and order dematerialisation contract by ‍groupe Jardiland.  Full Article

Esker comments on FY 2015 and 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 

Esker SA:Anticpates significative improvement of its 2015 operating income.Anticpates a 2 digits growth for 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Esker Q3 revenue increases to 18 million euros

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 18.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

