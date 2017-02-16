Edition:
Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)

ALFAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.11MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
$20.15
Open
$20.58
Day's High
$20.63
Day's Low
$20.10
Volume
10,066,194
Avg. Vol
9,017,824
52-wk High
$29.89
52-wk Low
$18.60

Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Alfa Sab De Cv : Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 revenue of $16.245 billion . Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 billion . Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: [ALFAA.MX] (Reporting By Christine Murray) ((Christine.Murray@thomsonreuters.com; 0044-207-542-6468;)).  Full Article

Axtel SAB de CV accepts exchange conditions in the merger deal with Alfa
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Axtel SAB de CV:Says having considered the opinion of Citigroup Global Markets Inc (fairness opinion) has approved the exchange factor proposed for the Axtel - Onexa (unit of Alfa SAB de CV) merger.  Full Article

