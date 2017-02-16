Alfa Sab De Cv : Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 revenue of $16.245 billion . Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 billion . Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: [ALFAA.MX] (Reporting By Christine Murray) ((Christine.Murray@thomsonreuters.com; 0044-207-542-6468;)).

Axtel SAB de CV:Says having considered the opinion of Citigroup Global Markets Inc (fairness opinion) has approved the exchange factor proposed for the Axtel - Onexa (unit of Alfa SAB de CV) merger.