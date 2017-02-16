Alfa SAB de CV (ALFAA.MX)
ALFAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
20.11MXN
20 Oct 2017
20.11MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.20%)
$-0.04 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
$20.15
$20.15
Open
$20.58
$20.58
Day's High
$20.63
$20.63
Day's Low
$20.10
$20.10
Volume
10,066,194
10,066,194
Avg. Vol
9,017,824
9,017,824
52-wk High
$29.89
$29.89
52-wk Low
$18.60
$18.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
Alfa Sab De Cv
Axtel SAB de CV accepts exchange conditions in the merger deal with Alfa
Axtel SAB de CV:Says having considered the opinion of Citigroup Global Markets Inc (fairness opinion) has approved the exchange factor proposed for the Axtel - Onexa (unit of Alfa SAB de CV) merger. Full Article