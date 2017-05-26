Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFAAL.L)
ALFAAL.L on London Stock Exchange
485.00GBp
2:07pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
490.00
Open
495.00
Day's High
495.00
Day's Low
485.00
Volume
4,511
Avg. Vol
329,597
52-wk High
536.00
52-wk Low
325.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alfa Financial Software prices London IPO at 325 pence per share
May 26 (Reuters) - Alfa Financial Software:Alfa financial software says pricing of its initial public offering at 325 pence per share.Based on the offer price, the market cap of the co will be c.975 million stg at the commencement of conditonal dealings. Full Article