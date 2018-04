Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ALTUS TFI raises stake in Tower Investments to 11.37 pct

Jan 19 (Reuters) - TOWER INVESTMENTS ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ALTUS TFI << >> INCREASED STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 11.37 PCT FROM 4.48 PCT FOLLOWING TOWER INVESTMENTS' CAPITAL INCREASE.

Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych to transfer ALTUS 59 fund to SATURN TFI

Jan 8(Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH SATURN TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH SA (SATURN TFI) FOR TRANSFER OF MANAGEMNET OF ALTUS 59 FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIĘTY FUND TO SATURN TFI.

Altus TFI says ‍final price for BPH TFI set at 17.9 mln zlotys​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - ALTUS TFI SA :SAYS ‍FINAL PRICE FOR 100% OF SHARES IN BPH TFI AMOUNTS TO 17.9 MILLION ZLOTYS​.

Altus TFI consolidated Q3 net profit up at 35.7 mln zlotys

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ALTUS TFI SA ::CONSOLIDATED Q3 REVENUE 90.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 88.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.CONSOLIDATED Q3 NET PROFIT 35.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.CONSOLIDATED Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 24.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Altus TFI Q3 net profit down at 20.1 mln zlotys

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ALTUS TFI SA ::Q3 REVENUE 87.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 88.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 20.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 24.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

ALTUS TFI completes share buyback

ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (ALTUS TFI) : Said on Thursday that it has completed share buyback . It acquired 8.57 pct of its own stock of total nominal value of 500,000 zlotys ($130,069.46), at the price of 16 zloty per share .Currently, Altus TFI owns 18.46 pct of all its shares.

Elemental Holding announces change in shareholding structure

Elemental Holding SA : Said on Monday that on Aug. 31 Reventon FIZ sold 8,506,257 shares of the company at 4.0 zlotys ($1.0) per share or 34.0 million zlotys in total . In exchange for the company's shares Reventon FIZ acquired 612,669 investment certificates of Asterion FIZ at 96.23 zlotys per certificate . Previously, on Aug 30, Reventon FIZ sold 2 million shares of the company [nL8N1BH1IH] . Reventon FIZ and Asterion FIZ are funds managed by ALTUS TFI SA .Reventon FIZ and Asterion FIZ are affiliated units of Pawel Jarski, the company's CEO and Agata Jarska, the chairman of the company's supervisory board.

Altus TFI H1 net profit up at 34.6 mln zlotys

Altus TFI SA : H1 revenue 161.0 million zlotys ($42.0 million) versus 90.9 million zlotys year ago .H1 net profit 34.6 million zlotys versus 22.8 million zlotys year ago.

Altus TFI ends negotiations to buy BPH TFI

Altus Tfi SA : On Aug 10 negotiations to buy 100 percent of BPH TFI ended, no agreement has been reached .Plans to continue buying its own shares to redeem them.

Altus TFI establishes wholly owned subsidiary

Altus TFI SA :Says establishes wholly owned subsidiary Altus Agent Transferowy.