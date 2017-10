Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alkim Alkali Kimya : Proposes to pay 0.702753 lira ($0.1893) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.826768 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends starting from May 5.

Alkim Alkali Kimya Q2 net profit rises to 12.7 million lira

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 74.7 million lira ($25.45 million) versus 63.4 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 12.7 million lira versus 9.3 million lira year ago.

Alkim Alkali Kimya Q1 net profit up at 8.6 mln lira

Alkim Alkali Kimya : Reported on Monday that Q1 revenue at 75.2 million lira ($25.57 million)versus 64.2 million lira year ago .Q1 net profit of 8.6 million lira versus 4.5 million lira year ago.

Alkim Alkali Kimya AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend payment of 0.6104010 lira per A,B,C,D and E group shares.