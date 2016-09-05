Edition:
Altamir NAV as of 30 June 2016 up at 685.2 million euros
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Altamir SCA : Net Asset Value as of 30 June 2016 was 685.2 million euros ($763.86 million) versus 657.5 million euros as of 31 March 2016 .As of 30 June 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 56 million euros, versus 36.9 million euros as of 31 December 2015 and -5.9 million euros as of 31 March 2016.  Full Article

Altamir appoints Eric Sabia new CFO
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Altamir SCA :Appoints Eric Sabia as new CFO to replace Arthur Rozen.  Full Article

Altamir: completion of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in GFI Informatique
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Altamir Sca : Completion of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in GFI Informatique .Acquisition by Mannai Corporation from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan of an additional c. 10.4 pct stake in GFI Informatique.  Full Article

Altamir to invest in Sandaya, French outdoor accommodation group
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Altamir SCA :To invest via the Apax France IX fund in Sandaya, a French outdoor accommodation group.  Full Article

Altamir strengthens cash position by 46.6 million euros
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Altamir:Increases cash by 46.6 million euros.25.2 million euros deriving from the sale of GFI Informatique shares.21.4 million euros deriving from the sale of its remaining stake in Capio.  Full Article

Apax Partners and Altamir sign definitive agreement to sell Infopro Digital
Friday, 8 Apr 2016 

Altamir:Apax Partners and Altamir have signed definitive agreement to sell Infopro Digital.  Full Article

Altamir to invest via Apax France IX fund in Infovista
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 

Altamir:To invest via Apax France IX fund in Infovista, provider of network performance software solutions.Says funds managed by Apax France are into exclusivity with U.S.-based Thoma Bravo to finalize acquisition of Infovista.  Full Article

Apax Partners, Altamir and Infopro Digital to sell majority holding in Infopro Digital
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Altamir:Apax Partners, Altamir and Infopro Digital's management team have signed an exclusive agreement with Towerbrook Capital Partners.Agreement is for the sale of a majority holding in Infopro Digital.  Full Article

Altamir to acquire Airbus' commercial satellite communication business
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Altamir:Altamir to invest with the Apax Funds in the commercial satellite communication business sold by Airbus Group.Apax Partners signed with Airbus Group agreement to acquire 100 pct of commercial satellite communication business.Government satcom business is not part of this transaction and remains part of Airbus Defence and Space core activities.The transaction corresponds to the 50 million euro commitment made by Altamir as of 30 June 2015.  Full Article

Altamir to invest in Melita through Apax France VIII
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

Altamir:Says the consortium led by GMT Communications Partners and M/C Partners agrees to sale of Melita PLC, a Maltese telecoms company, to Apax Partners and Forting Capital.  Full Article

