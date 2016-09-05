Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altamir SCA : Net Asset Value as of 30 June 2016 was 685.2 million euros ($763.86 million) versus 657.5 million euros as of 31 March 2016 .As of 30 June 2016, Altamir's net cash on a statutory basis was 56 million euros, versus 36.9 million euros as of 31 December 2015 and -5.9 million euros as of 31 March 2016.

Altamir SCA :Appoints Eric Sabia as new CFO to replace Arthur Rozen.

Altamir Sca : Completion of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in GFI Informatique .Acquisition by Mannai Corporation from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan of an additional c. 10.4 pct stake in GFI Informatique.

Altamir SCA :To invest via the Apax France IX fund in Sandaya, a French outdoor accommodation group.

Altamir:Increases cash by 46.6 million euros.25.2 million euros deriving from the sale of GFI Informatique shares.21.4 million euros deriving from the sale of its remaining stake in Capio.

Altamir:Apax Partners and Altamir have signed definitive agreement to sell Infopro Digital.

Altamir:To invest via Apax France IX fund in Infovista, provider of network performance software solutions.Says funds managed by Apax France are into exclusivity with U.S.-based Thoma Bravo to finalize acquisition of Infovista.

Altamir:Apax Partners, Altamir and Infopro Digital's management team have signed an exclusive agreement with Towerbrook Capital Partners.Agreement is for the sale of a majority holding in Infopro Digital.

Altamir:Altamir to invest with the Apax Funds in the commercial satellite communication business sold by Airbus Group.Apax Partners signed with Airbus Group agreement to acquire 100 pct of commercial satellite communication business.Government satcom business is not part of this transaction and remains part of Airbus Defence and Space core activities.The transaction corresponds to the 50 million euro commitment made by Altamir as of 30 June 2015.

Altamir:Says the consortium led by GMT Communications Partners and M/C Partners agrees to sale of Melita PLC, a Maltese telecoms company, to Apax Partners and Forting Capital.