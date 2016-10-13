Edition:
Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

ALO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.16 (-3.05%)
Prev Close
$5.25
Open
$5.22
Day's High
$5.27
Day's Low
$5.09
Volume
132,207
Avg. Vol
148,756
52-wk High
$7.99
52-wk Low
$3.70

Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for Q3 2016
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold reports production of 24,052 gold ounces for the third quarter of 2016 . Timmins Gold Corp - on pace to meet current guidance of 90,000 - 100,000 ounces for 2016 .Timmins Gold Corp - company also announced extension of mining at San Francisco mine into 2023.  Full Article

Inca One Gold appoints Bruce Bragagnolo as chairman and director
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Inca One Gold Corp : Inca One Gold Corp announces appointment of Bruce Bragagnolo as chairman and director .Says Bragagnolo is co-founder and former chief executive officer of Timmins Gold Corp.  Full Article

Timmins Gold raising production guidance for 2016
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins gold reports cash flow from operations of $11.5 million for q2 2016 . Raising production guidance for 2016 from 75,000 - 85,000 ounces to 90,000 - 100,000 ounces . Qtrly metal revenues were $33.1 million, compared to $27.8 million during q2 2015 . Q2 earnings per share $0.02 .Q2 gold ounces sold 26.5 million versus 22.9 million last year.  Full Article

Timmins Gold qtrly gold production 25,863 gold ounces
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Timmins Gold Corp : Timmins Gold reports production of 25,863 gold ounces for the second quarter of 2016 .Gold ounces produced in quarter increased by 13% over same period last year.  Full Article

Timmins gold qtrly loss per share $0.03
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Timmins Gold Corp : Produced and sold, 25,120 and 24,667 ounces of gold in Q1 compared to 24,155 and 24,155 ounces of gold during Q1 2015 .Qtrly loss per share $0.03.  Full Article

Timmins gold to sell caballo blanco gold project
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Timmins Gold Corp : Sell 100% of its interest in Caballo Blanco Gold project in veracruz, mexico for cash consideration of us$12.5 million .Timmins gold to sell caballo Blanco Gold project.  Full Article

BRIEF-Alio Gold receives c$3.5 mln from warrant exercise

* Alio Gold receives c$3.5 million from warrant exercise and buys back 1% Ana Paula royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

