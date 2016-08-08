Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alpargatas SA
Alpargatas SA
Alpargatas SA
Alpargatas SA:Says it approved the payment of own capital interest in the gross amount of 21.3 million Brazilian reais, or 0.044 reais per ordinary share and 0.048 reais per preferred shares.Record date on March 11.Payment date is April 13.Shares to be traded as ex-interest as of March 14. Full Article
Alpargatas SA sells brands in Brazil and Argentina
Alpargatas SA:Says has signed sales agreement with a group of investors led by Carlos Roberto Wizard Martins.Says investors will pay 48.7 million Brazilian reais for 100 percent of business unit that includes all operations related to brands "Topper" in Brazil and "Rainha" in Brazil and around the world.Says will sell 20 percent of business unit that includes all operations related to brands "Topper" in Argentina and around the world, excluding United Stated and China, for a value that will depend on its EBITDA at the end of 2015.Says has signed trademark license agreement, enabling buyers to use "Topper" brand in United States and China for 15 years. Full Article
