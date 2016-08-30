Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)
18.54BRL
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
R$ 18.54
--
--
--
--
619,190
R$ 19.47
R$ 12.95
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aliansce to acquire 25 pct of Shopping Leblon for BRL 310 million
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
Aliansce in talks to buy a stake in Shopping Leblon
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
Aliansce announces cancellation of share purchase agreements
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
ARX Investimentos Ltda holds now 6.72 percent stake in Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA:ARX Investimentos Ltda holds now 6.72 percent stake in the company, following sale of shares. Full Article
BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.