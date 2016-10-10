Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)
Alstom wins half of 2.6 bln euros Dubai metro deal
Alstom
French state confirms order of 15 extra Alstom TGV trains
French Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue tells press conference: Confirms state to order 15 extra Alstom TGV trains. .Confirms Alstom and state to invest 70 million euros in Belfort site.. Full Article
Alstom to maintain Ottawa's light rail transit system
Alstom SA
Alstom to supply 79 intercity trains to NS in Netherlands
Alstom
Alstom sues GE for breaching contract tied to sale of rail signaling business
Alstom SA
Alstom wins 46 million deal by Shanghai Shentong
Alstom
Alstom to invest 25 million euros in new English site
Alstom SA
Alstom will supply five additional trainsets for Melbourne's rail
Alstom SA:To provide five additional X'trapolis trainsets for Melbourne's metropolitan rail network. Full Article
Alstom takes control of cabliance by acquiring Nexans stake
Alstom SA:Alstom takes control of cabliance by acquiring Nexans stake. Full Article
Alstom to supply 52 trains to Abellio for about 170 mln euros
Alstom SA:To supply 52 Coradia Lint regional trains to Abellio for a total amount of about €170 million. Full Article
BRIEF-France has given back 20 pct stake in Alstom to Bouygues
* France will not exercise an option to buy out a 20 percent stake in Alstom lent to it by conglomerate Bouygues and has given those shares back to Bouygues, as part of a deal from last month's tie-up between Siemens and Alstom.