Oct 19 (Reuters) - ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES SA ::ALTRAN AND NOKIA EXPAND STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DELIVER INNOVATIVE IOT SOLUTIONS FOR AUTO AND RAILWAYS SECTORS‍​.

Altran Technologies SA :Altran Technologies closes the acquisition of India-based Pricol technologies.

Altran Technologies Sa :Announced today closing of acquisitions of both US companies Synapse and Lohika, signed in June and July 2016 respectively, so in a tight schedule over summer period.

Altran Technologies Sa : Q2 revenue 535.2 million euros ($592.04 million) versus 481.7 million euros year ago . H1 revenue ‍1.06​ billion euros versus 954.5 million euros year ago .Expects 2016 to be another year of profitable growth.

Altran Technologies SA : Announces acquisition of Lohika, a software engineering services firm . Says USA becomes second largest region for the Group on a revenue basis . Says operation will grow Altran's revenues in North America by more than 40 pct by the end of 2016 . Acquisition is in line with the strategic objective of achieving 500 million euros ($551.8 million) in revenue in the US by 2020 .The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2016.

Altran Technologies SA : Altran's Cambridge Consultants acquires Synapse to create global product development powerhouse .Acquisition (which comprises business assets of synapse) is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in Q3 2016.

Altran Technologies SA:Confirms 2016 should be another year of profitable growth.

Altran Technologies SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.19 euro per share (up 27 percent versus 2014).Sees in 2016 year of continued growth in profitability for the company.

Altran Technologies SA:Strengthens its global delivery center capability.Will provide network operations services to Nokia in India.

Altran Technologies SA:Altran and Jaguar Land Rover partner to develop future software platform for intelligent vehicles and machines.