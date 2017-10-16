Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SLM Solutions expects orders from BeamIT in very near future​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SLM Solutions :‍Says further machine orders from collaboration agreement with BeamIT to be placed in very near future​.Says ‍collaboration with BeamIT is running outstandingly well and continues to pick up pace​.

SLM Solutions ‍another major order secured in Asia

Oct 16 (Reuters) - SLM SOLUTIONS ::‍ANOTHER MAJOR ORDER SECURED IN ASIA: FRAME AGREEMENT FOR 70 SYSTEMS OF SLM280 TYPE​.

SLM Solutions to issue convertible bonds with aggregate principle amount of EUR 50 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - SLM SOLUTIONS ::DGAP-ADHOC: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFERING.‍TO ISSUE SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS MATURING IN OCT 2022 WITH AGGREGATE PRINCIPLE AMOUNT OF EUR 50 MILLION.‍ISSUE SIZE MAY BE INCREASED BY UP TO APPROX. EUR 10 MILLION TO APPROX. EUR 60 MILLION​.‍ISSUER INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BOND TO FINANCE ITS FURTHER GROWTH​.‍IS EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON OR AROUND 11 OCTOBER 2017​.‍COUPON OF CONVERTIBLE BOND IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO BETWEEN 5.50 % AND 6.00 %​.SLM SOLUTIONS - FEELS CONFIDENT THAT ON MEDIUM-TERM BASIS IT CAN ACHIEVE ANNUAL REVENUES OF EUR 500 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 20%​.‍IN THIS CONTEXT ISSUER CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017​.

SLM Solutions says GE agrees to preserve sites, workforce

SLM Solutions : SLM Solutions Group and GE Germany Holdings AG agree on business combination; ge germany holdings ag announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SLM Solutions Group AG . SLM Solutions and GE agreed on major cornerstones of transaction and their mutual understanding of slm solutions' future development . General Electric assured support of development on a long-term basis, to preserve and expand existing sites, including size of workforce . General Electric would welcome if slm solutions' executive board members will continue their office in company .Says executive board and supervisory board will issue a reasoned opinion following receipt of offer document.

SLM Solutions says Q1 EBITDA margin -5.5 pct

Slm Solutions : Says q1 2016 revenue growth of 62.7 % to teur 13,789 . Says new order unit intake rises to 25 machines . Says ebitda (adjusted on same basis) stood at teur -762 in reporting period .Says equivalent to an adjusted ebitda margin (in relation to sales revenue) of -5.5 %.

SLM Solutions Group comments on FY 2016 outlook

SLM Solutions Group AG:Says with a look to 2016, management is anticipating consolidated revenue in region of 85 million euros to 90 million euros.Also anticipates a rising adjusted EBITDA margin in relation to consolidated revenue in 2016, an improved cost of materials ratio, as well as a personnel cost ratio which will likely remain on the same level.FY 2016 revenue estimate 87.03 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SLM Solutions Group to be included in TecDAX index from March 21​

SLM Solutions Group AG:Share of SLM Solutions Group, is to be included in TecDAX equity index from March 21​.

SLM Solutions Group gives FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

SLM Solutions Group AG:‍With a view to 2016, assumes consolidated revenue of at least 85 million euros to 90 million euros​.Sees for FY ‍2016 rising EBITDA margin​.FY 2016 revenue estimate 85.32 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

SLM Solutions Group AG enters into software joint venture with CADS GmbH

SLM Solutions Group AG:Enters into software joint venture with CADS GmbH.Foundation of joint venture with Austrian company CADS GmbH, based in Perg, contractually agreed on Feb. 8.SLM Solutions will make low seven-figure investment in euros in foundation of SLM Solutions Software GmbH, will hold 51 pct of share capital​​.

SLM Solutions concludes JV agreement with PKM Future Holding

SLM Solutions Group AG:Concludes agreement in principle on joint venture with PKM Future Holding GmbH to enter powder business​ ‍.SLM and PKM intend to form a joint venture company with limited liability and 25,000.00 euros of share capital​.