Amadeus IT Group SA :Says issued 500 million euro ($561.8 million) bonds at 99.5225 percent of nominal value, with a coupon of 0.125 percent and maturity of four years.

Amadeus It Group SA :To issue bonds for 500 million euros ($561 million) for four years to refinance other debt securities.

Amadeus IT Group SA :Says Amadeus Finance BV agrees to increase its 500 million euro ($557.4 million) commercial paper program to up to 750 million euros.

Amadeus IT Holding SA :Announces renewal of global distribution agreement with AccorHotels for another three years.

Amadeus IT Holding SA : H1 net profit 450.0 million euros ($498.7 million) versus 390.5 million euros in year ago . H1 EBITDA 907.1 million euros, up 16.5 percent year on year .H1 net sales 2.28 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros year ago.

Amadeus IT Holding : Sees 2018 revenue on new businesses of about 400 million euros ($448 million) to 600 million euros . Sees 2015-2018 capex at 12-15 percent of revenue, with a declining trend .Sees 2015-2018 revenue, EBITDA growth at high single-digit.

Amadeus It Holding SA :To propose to the shareholders complementary dividend of 0.435 euro ($0.488) per share, which will be paid on July 28.

Amadeus IT Holding SA:Announces partnership with China's low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co Ltd.

Amadeus IT Holding SA:Formalizes revolving loan of 500 million euros.

Amadeus IT Holding SA:Says Lufthansa Group chooses Amadeus to deliver new load control system.This new contract sees Lufthansa Group to adopt the full Amadeus Altea Suite across its network carriers.