Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

AMA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

56.66EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.34 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
€56.32
Open
€56.32
Day's High
€56.78
Day's Low
€56.11
Volume
643,784
Avg. Vol
605,963
52-wk High
€57.45
52-wk Low
€39.84

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Amadeus issues 500 mln euro bonds with 0.125 percent coupon
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Amadeus IT Group SA :Says issued 500 million euro ($561.8 million) bonds at 99.5225 percent of nominal value, with a coupon of 0.125 percent and maturity of four years.  Full Article

Amadeus to issue 4-year bonds for 500 million euros
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Amadeus It Group SA :To issue bonds for 500 million euros ($561 million) for four years to refinance other debt securities.  Full Article

Amadeus unit to increase commercial paper program
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Amadeus IT Group SA :Says Amadeus Finance BV agrees to increase its 500 million euro ($557.4 million) commercial paper program to up to 750 million euros.  Full Article

Amadeus renews global distribution agreement with AccorHotels
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Amadeus IT Holding SA :Announces renewal of global distribution agreement with AccorHotels for another three years.  Full Article

Amadeus reports H1 EBITDA up 16.5 pct YoY
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Amadeus IT Holding SA : H1 net profit 450.0 million euros ($498.7 million) versus 390.5 million euros in year ago . H1 EBITDA 907.1 million euros, up 16.5 percent year on year .H1 net sales 2.28 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros year ago.  Full Article

Amadeus sees 2015-2018 revenue, EBITDA growth at high single-digit
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Amadeus IT Holding : Sees 2018 revenue on new businesses of about 400 million euros ($448 million) to 600 million euros . Sees 2015-2018 capex at 12-15 percent of revenue, with a declining trend .Sees 2015-2018 revenue, EBITDA growth at high single-digit.  Full Article

Amadeus proposes complementary dividend of 0.435 euro/shr
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Amadeus It Holding SA :To propose to the shareholders complementary dividend of 0.435 euro ($0.488) per share, which will be paid on July 28.  Full Article

Amadeus IT Holding SA announces partnership with China's Spring Airlines
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Amadeus IT Holding SA:Announces partnership with China's low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co Ltd.  Full Article

Amadeus IT Holding SA formalizes revolving loan of 500 mln euros
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Amadeus IT Holding SA:Formalizes revolving loan of 500 million euros.  Full Article

Lufthansa Group chooses Amadeus to deliver new load control system
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 

Amadeus IT Holding SA:Says Lufthansa Group chooses Amadeus to deliver new load control system.This new contract sees Lufthansa Group to adopt the full Amadeus Altea Suite across its network carriers.  Full Article

Amadeus IT Group SA News

Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports

MADRID Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems on Thursday morning, causing some minor delays at airports, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus .

