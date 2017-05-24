Edition:
India

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)

AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

691.70INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.70 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs682.00
Open
Rs686.90
Day's High
Rs694.35
Day's Low
Rs683.30
Volume
336,842
Avg. Vol
477,300
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 

May 24 (Reuters) - Amara Raja Batteries Ltd ::March quarter net profit 991.9 million rupees.March quarter total income 15.27 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 4.25 rupees per share.  Full Article

Amara Raja Batteries to list Beijing investment management unit
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd:To list all 50 pct stake in Beijing investment management unit held by the co.Listing price to be about 2 mln yuan.  Full Article

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct

* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

