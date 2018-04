Dec 13 (Reuters) - AMICA SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SUBMITTED ON NOV. 30 AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE AN ASSEMBLY LINE IN SPAIN FROM EDESA INDUSTRIAL S.L. .THE POTENTIAL TAKEOVER OF THE ASSEMBLY LINE FOR LARGE HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES WOULD BE UNDERTAKEN FOR 3 MILLION EUROS BY AMICA'S UNIT BASED IN SPAIN .ITS UNIT WOULD ALSO RECEIVE THE RIGHT TO SELL AGD APPLIANCES UNDER THE EDESA BRAND IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL FOR ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION EUROS.AMICA PLANS TO FUND THE TRANSACTION OF THE TOTAL VALUE OF 5 MILLION EUROS FROM ITS OWN FUNDS.THE OFFER IS VALID UNTIL FEB. 28, 2018.