Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE (AMOC.CA)
12.67EGP
23 Oct 2017
£0.51 (+4.19%)
£12.16
£12.20
£12.75
£12.20
1,781,229
1,292,354
£14.65
£3.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alexandria Mineral Oils sets record date for annual dividend
Oct 15 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO
Alexandria Mineral Oils shareholders approve capital increase
Sept 24 (Reuters) - ALEXANDRIA MINERAL OILS CO
Alexandria Mineral Oils FY profit rises
July 16 (Reuters) - Alexandria Mineral Oils Co
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co Q1 net profit rises
Alexandria Mineral Oils Co SAE