Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Atlatsa reports per share loss of $0.22 for Q2 2017
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp
Amplats reports full-year HEPS of 713 cents
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Amplats processing ops exec head named CEO of Anglo's South Africa coal unit
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Anglo American Platinum says H1 headline earnings 1.04 bln rand
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Amplats says places Twickenham mine on care and maintenance
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Anglo American Platinum Q2 refined platinum production up 33 pct
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Anglo American Platinum sees H1 HEPS down 50-70 pct
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Anglo American Platinum sees HEPS for 6 mths to June 30 at least 20 pct lower
Anglo American Platinum Ltd
Anglo American Platinum Ltd - South Africa's anti-trust authorities concerned over job cuts after Sibanye acquisitions - Reuters News
Anglo American Platinum Ltd:South Africa's Competition Tribunal said on Tuesday it was weighing its approval of Sibanye Gold's plan to acquire platinum mines over concerns that 510 jobs could be lost if the deals proceed -RTRS.Sibanye last year said it would buy Anglo American Platinum's AMSJ.J labour-intensive and costly Rustenburg mines and Aquarius Platinum.Both transactions were approved by the Competition Commission, which investigates deals for any anti-trust issues, on condition that no jobs would be lost and the firms would keep the black empowerment policy to protect small businesses.The government has set empowerment goals to redress the absence of South Africans excluded from the mining industry under apartheid in a policy meant to spread economic wealth to the black majority.Sibanye has sought to have these conditions amended to allow for layoffs, the Competition Tribunal, which makes a final ruling on proposed mergers or acquisitions, said in a statement.Sibanye argued in favour of layoffs at a hearing held by the Tribunal on Monday that was attended by unions, reports said.About 250 job would be lost through the merger with a further 260 jobs expected to be cut should Sibanye combine all its mining operations and head offices with the target companies, causing an overlap of important positions. Full Article
Anglo American Platinum Ltd - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd Minerals cuts jobs as H1 profits halve - Reuters News
Anglo American Platinum Ltd:Diversified mining group African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its first-half profit halved due to sharply softer commodity prices, prompting layoffs and costs cuts to stay afloat - RTRS.Headline earnings per share, a measure that strips off certain one off items, in the six months to December reached 233 cents from 473 cents a year earlier.ARM, which has interests in platinum, iron ore, coal, copper, and gold saw lower prices in all of its commodities except for chrome."ARM has responded proactively to the commodity price downturn and has implemented operating and capital cost reduction initiatives at all its operations," the company said in a statement.The company operates joint ventures with Anglo American Platinum, Assore, Impala Platinum, Glencore and Vale.ARM cut planned spending for the first half of 2016 by 15 percent to 1.4 billion rand ($92 million) mainly from curtailments in the ferrous metals Black Rock Project, which is its most capital intensive venture.The company said it would cut jobs at its platinum mines Modikwa and Nkomati, Beeshoek iron ore mine and Khumani chrome mines but did not say how many positions were on the line. Full Article
