Atlatsa reports per share loss of $0.22 for Q2 2017​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp :Atlatsa announces financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2017 & provides an update on the implementation of the 2017 restructure plan.Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.22 for Q2 2017​.Revenue increased by 12.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to $45.8 million​.Entered into a care and maintenance term loan facility agreement with RPM in an amount of $51.8 million​.Upon implementation of asset disposal all debt incurred during debt standstill period will be written off​.Atlatsa will restructure itself to reduce its corporate head office and associated overhead costs​.RPM to acquire, include resources specified in Atlatsa's Kwanda north, central block prospecting rights​ for $29.8 million in cash.Bokoni mine operations were placed on care and maintenance with effect from October 1, 2017​.Rustenburg platinum mines to suspend servicing, repayment of current, future debt incurred by Atlatsa group, owing to RPM until dec 31, 2019​.During Sept Bokoni mine, together with registered trade unions, NUM, TAWUSA and UASA, concluded facilitated consultation process​.Source text for Eikon: ID:nCNWZ1WLCa.

Amplats reports full-year HEPS of 713 cents

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : Summarised preliminary audited consolidated financial results for year ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says refined platinum production (2015: 2.46 moz) 2.33 moz for FY . Says produced platinum production (2015: 2.34 moz) 2.38 moz for FY . Says headline earnings (2015 restated: r126m loss) r1,867m for FY . Says FY headline earnings per share rose to 713 cents in 2016 from a loss of 48 cents in 2015. . Says net debt (2015: 12,769 mln rand) 7,319 mln rand . Delivered 700 mln rand overhead cost reduction, with full run rate of 1 bln rand achieved in Q4 2016 . Generated 3.5 bln rand free cash flow from operations for FY . Total refined platinum production of 2,335,000 ounces decreased 5 pct compared to 2,459,000 ounces in 2015, . Says refined platinum sales declined by 2 pct to 2,416,000 ounces . Says net sales revenue rose 4 pct to 62.0 bln rand from 59.8 bln rand in 2015 . Says average realised rand basket price per platinum ounce was 6 rand stronger at 25,649 rand for FY . Says cost of sales rose by 3 pct, from 54.6 bln rand in 2015 to 56.1 bln rand for FY . Says board has decided not to declare a dividend in 2016. . Decision has been taken to delay any major growth projects until market demands more metal, and not until post 2017 . Says performance of jewellery sector was more disappointing, with demand slowing noticeably . Outlook for platinum demand in 2017 is largely neutral compared to 2016.

Amplats processing ops exec head named CEO of Anglo's South Africa coal unit

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : July Ndlovu, executive head of processing operations, has been appointed CEO of Anglo American's South African coal business, with effect September 1 .Will appoint a new executive head of processing operations in due course.

Anglo American Platinum says H1 headline earnings 1.04 bln rand

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : jse: ams - reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial results for the six months ended 30 june 2016 . Headline earnings 2016: r1.04 billion versus 2015: r2.47 billion . Net debt 2016: r9.92 billion versus 2015: r12.91 billion . Further fully impaired loan to plateau to value of r111 million, which impairment is included in basic and headline earnings. . Identified r1.0 billion of overhead cost savings through reduction of 400 managerial positions . Full r1 billion run rate to be achieved by q4 2016 . Production is likely to be at upper end of our guided range of 2.3 - 2.4 million ounces. . Sees fy capex slightly reduced to r3.5 billion-r4.0 billion excluding capitalised waste stripping for 2016 . Fy refined platinum production 2015: 1.10 moz 2016: 1.01 moz . Has fully impaired its additional equity interest in bokoni holdco by r104 million . Decided not to declare a dividend in h1 2016. . Will continue to monitor capital requirements and to prioritise deleveraging balance sheet before considering future dividends .Sees supply growth limited in near term as industry capex is constrained in current low price environment.

Amplats says places Twickenham mine on care and maintenance

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : Further 1,000 positions identified to exit union mine. Co embarked on section 189 process in h1 which concluded on 30 june 2016 .Decision was taken to place twickenham on care and maintenance, with 1,000 positions identified to exit the project.

Anglo American Platinum Q2 refined platinum production up 33 pct

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : Q2 total platinum production was up 1 pct to 586,000 ounces . Q2 refined platinum production increased by 33 pct to 748,000 ounces for quarter .Q2 platinum production from Rustenburg operations including Western Limb Tailings Retreatment (WLTR) was down 8 pct to 112,000 ounces.

Anglo American Platinum sees H1 HEPS down 50-70 pct

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : jse: ams - updated trading statement for the six months ended 30 june 2016 . Sees HEPS for six months ended June 30 likely to decrease to 285 cents and 470 cents (or between 70 pct and 50 pct) . Expected fall in headline earnings is primarily due a higher inventory gain in comparative period .Earnings were negatively impacted by a decrease in dollar metal prices in current period.

Anglo American Platinum sees HEPS for 6 mths to June 30 at least 20 pct lower

Anglo American Platinum Ltd : Sees heps for six months ended 30 june 2016 at least 20% (r494 million or 189 cents per share) lower versus year ago .Fall in earnings primarily due stock take adjustment in previous period; and fall in dollar metal prices.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd - South Africa's anti-trust authorities concerned over job cuts after Sibanye acquisitions - Reuters News

Anglo American Platinum Ltd:South Africa's Competition Tribunal said on Tuesday it was weighing its approval of Sibanye Gold's plan to acquire platinum mines over concerns that 510 jobs could be lost if the deals proceed -RTRS.Sibanye last year said it would buy Anglo American Platinum's AMSJ.J labour-intensive and costly Rustenburg mines and Aquarius Platinum.Both transactions were approved by the Competition Commission, which investigates deals for any anti-trust issues, on condition that no jobs would be lost and the firms would keep the black empowerment policy to protect small businesses.The government has set empowerment goals to redress the absence of South Africans excluded from the mining industry under apartheid in a policy meant to spread economic wealth to the black majority.Sibanye has sought to have these conditions amended to allow for layoffs, the Competition Tribunal, which makes a final ruling on proposed mergers or acquisitions, said in a statement.Sibanye argued in favour of layoffs at a hearing held by the Tribunal on Monday that was attended by unions, reports said.About 250 job would be lost through the merger with a further 260 jobs expected to be cut should Sibanye combine all its mining operations and head offices with the target companies, causing an overlap of important positions.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd Minerals cuts jobs as H1 profits halve - Reuters News

Anglo American Platinum Ltd:Diversified mining group African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its first-half profit halved due to sharply softer commodity prices, prompting layoffs and costs cuts to stay afloat - RTRS.Headline earnings per share, a measure that strips off certain one off items, in the six months to December reached 233 cents from 473 cents a year earlier.ARM, which has interests in platinum, iron ore, coal, copper, and gold saw lower prices in all of its commodities except for chrome."ARM has responded proactively to the commodity price downturn and has implemented operating and capital cost reduction initiatives at all its operations," the company said in a statement.The company operates joint ventures with Anglo American Platinum, Assore, Impala Platinum, Glencore and Vale.ARM cut planned spending for the first half of 2016 by 15 percent to 1.4 billion rand ($92 million) mainly from curtailments in the ferrous metals Black Rock Project, which is its most capital intensive venture.The company said it would cut jobs at its platinum mines Modikwa and Nkomati, Beeshoek iron ore mine and Khumani chrome mines but did not say how many positions were on the line.