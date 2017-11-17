Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alumetal Q3 net profit down at 14.8 mln zlotys

Nov 17(Reuters) - ALUMETAL SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 14.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS 15.2 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 17.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 18.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 350.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS 299.0 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.

Alumetal Q2 net profit up at 26.6 mln zlotys yoy

Alumetal SA : Said on Thursday that it reported Q2 revenue ​of 318.1 million zlotys ($84.1 million) versus 367.0 million zlotys a year ago . Q2 operating profit ​was 25.7 million zlotys versus 23.1 million zlotys a year ago . Q2 net profit was 26.6 million zlotys versus ​21.6 million zlotys a year ago . H1 net profit was 55.3 million zlotys versus 31.4 million zlotys a year ago .H1 revenue down by 12.8 pct at 656.0 million zlotys due to need to restrict the sale of certain types of alloys and lower average selling price of products by 8.6 pct compared to H1 2015.

Alumetal to invest up to 58.5 mln zlotys in Gorzyce plant

Alumetal SA : Its supervisory board approves plans to invest up to 58.5 million zlotys ($14.9 million) in plant in Gorzyce . The investment in the plant in Gorzyce to be ended by Q2 2018 .The investment will allow the use of a new production technology of master aluminium alloys, increasing two-fold production capacity.

Alumetal Q1 almost triples to 28.7 mln zlotys YoY

Alumetal SA : Said on Thursday that it reported Q1 revenue ​of 337.9 million zlotys ($86.75 million) versus 385.4 million zlotys a year ago . Q1 operating profit ​was 30.5 million zlotys versus 14.4 million zlotys a year ago .Q1 net profit was 28.7 million zlotys versus ​9.8 million zlotys a year ago.