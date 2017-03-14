Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Credit Agricole launches Amundi rights offering
Credit Agricole SA
France's Amundi says 2016 net income up 7.7 percent
Amundi Sa
Amundi targets 10 pct return in three years in Pioneer deal
French asset manager Amundi: CFO Nicolas Calcoen says targets return on investment of around 10 percent within three years in Pioneer acquisition . CFO says to keep dividend policy of at least 65 percent of net result before integration costs . CEO Yves Perrier says Amundi-Pioneer will continue to be a big investor in Italian government debt . CEO says will keep Pioneer's U.S. assets Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan Newsroom). Full Article
Amundi shares rise to touch record highs after Pioneer deal
Amundi
Amundi discloses 1.2 pct stake in Anheuser Busch InBev
Amundi Sa
Amundi reaches its AUM target of 1 trln eur one year ahead of schedule
Amundi Sa
Amundi to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
Euronext NV:Announces the quarterly review of the CAC family indices.Sodexo to be included in the CAC 40 index.Alstom to be removed from the CAC 40 index.Alstom and Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Next 20 index.Sodexo and Edenred to be removed from the CAC Next 20 index.Eutelsat Communications to be included in the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred to be excluded from the CAC Large 60 index.Edenred, Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index.Eutelsat, Adocia and Coface to be removed from the CAC Mid 60 index.Amundi, Worldline and Spie to be included in the SBF 120 index.Adocia and Coface to be removed from the SBF 120 index.Adocia, Coface, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC small index.Spie and Worldline to be removed from the CAC small index.Amundi, Edenred, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC Mid & Small index.Eutelsat to be removed from the CAC Mid & Small index.Amundi, Showroomprive, Store Electronics and Constructions Industrielles Mediterranee to be included in the CAC All-Tradable index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016. Full Article
Amundi announces exercise of over-allotment option within IPO
Amundi SA:Announces exercise of over-allotment option.Says J.P. Morgan Securities exercised in part over-allotment option to purchase 3,779,010 existing shares from Credit Agricole SA, at initial public offering price of 45.00 euros per share.Says initial public offering increased to total of 37,137,346 sold shares, representing total amount of about 1,671 million euros.Following exercise of over-allotment option, Amundi's public float amounts to about 22.3 percent of its total share capital. Full Article
MOVES-Amundi names Thierry de Vergnes head of debt fund management
Sept 5 Paris-based asset manager Amundi SA on Tuesday named Thierry de Vergnes head of debt fund management within its dedicated platform for real and alternative assets.