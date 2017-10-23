Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acciona to build power lines in Mexico for 21 mln euros‍​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::TO BUILD NEW POWER TRANSMISSION INFRASTRUCTURE IN MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS.THE PROJECT INVOLVES DESIGNING AND BUILDING OF TWO TRANSMISSION LINES AND TWO SUBSTATIONS IN THE STATES OF SINALOA AND SONORA.THE PROJECT IS HEADED BY ACCIONA INDUSTRIAL WITH ITS MEXICAN SUBSIDIARIES‍​.

Acciona to build three photovoltaic plants in Egypt in alliance with Swicorp

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::SAYS TO BUILD AND OWN THREE IDENTICAL PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN EGYPT IN 50-50 ALLIANCE WITH SWICORP.SAYS WITH TOTAL RATED CAPACITY OF 150 MW, PLANTS WILL BE LOCATED IN BENBAN COMPLEX IN ASWAN REGION.SAYS PLANTS WILL MEAN TOTAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $180 MILLION.SAYS ENERGY GENERATED WILL BE SUPPLIED TO EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION COMPANY UNDER LONG-TERM PURCHASE AND SALE CONTRACT (25 YEARS).

Acciona to modernize sewer network in Ecuador with a budget of $22 mln

Acciona SA : Says Acciona Water to build a new pumping station for the future Las Esclusas treatment plant in Guayaquil, Ecuador . The project budget is 22 million dollars (about 20 million euros) Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Acciona, Gransolar, Ghella to construct large-scale photovoltaic plant in Dubai

Acciona SA : Consortium led by Gransolar, which includes Acciona and Italy's Ghella to construct photovoltaic plant in Dubai . Plant to cover around 17.8 square kilometers and will consist of over three million photovoltaic panels Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Acciona and Avintia to build new hospital in Cordoba, Spain

Acciona SA : Acciona, through Acciona Construction, and Avintia Construction, the construction firm of Grupo Avintia, will build the new Quironsalud hospital in Cordoba, Spain .The project involves construction of a six-storey building that will house various specialist units, hospital wards and emergency, surgery and delivery rooms.

Alstom wins half of 2.6 bln euros Dubai metro deal

Alstom : Alstom, Acciona and Gulermak sign a contract with RTA for extension of Dubai metro's red line. . Total value of project, also called route 2020, is 2.6 billion euros. .Alstom's share represents half and civil works, led by Acciona including Gulermark, represent other half.

Acciona wins two support service contracts in Qatar

Acciona SA : Says Acciona Service has won two support service contracts, including cleaning, general maintenance and gardening, in Qatar .The company will undertake ancillary services for Kings College and the Arab International Academy.

Acciona to refurbish hospital in Chile for $31.9 mln

Acciona SA : Says Acciona Infrastructure in Chile has won a contract to refurbish the Philippe Pinel Psychiatric Hospital in Putaendo (San Felipe), in the region of Valparaiso . The project is valued at $31.9 million (about 28.5 million euros) Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Acciona to build 227 MWp solar plant in Mexico

Acciona SA : Says in a joint venture with Mexico's Tuto Energy it has been awarded a long-term contract to supply 478 GWh of renewable electric power per year . Says will build its first 227 MWp solar plant in Mexico following auction . The plant will be located in the state of Sonora and will start operations as of 2019 Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).

Acciona to extend working life of its global wind turbine fleet

Acciona SA : Signs deal with US company Sentient Science to extend the working life of Acciona's global wind turbine fleet .Solutions include full turbine monitoring, testing, life prediction and life extension actions for the critical failure components.