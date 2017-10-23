Oct 23 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::TO BUILD NEW POWER TRANSMISSION INFRASTRUCTURE IN MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS.THE PROJECT INVOLVES DESIGNING AND BUILDING OF TWO TRANSMISSION LINES AND TWO SUBSTATIONS IN THE STATES OF SINALOA AND SONORA.THE PROJECT IS HEADED BY ACCIONA INDUSTRIAL WITH ITS MEXICAN SUBSIDIARIES.
Full Article
Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACCIONA SA ::SAYS TO BUILD AND OWN THREE IDENTICAL PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN EGYPT IN 50-50 ALLIANCE WITH SWICORP.SAYS WITH TOTAL RATED CAPACITY OF 150 MW, PLANTS WILL BE LOCATED IN BENBAN COMPLEX IN ASWAN REGION.SAYS PLANTS WILL MEAN TOTAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $180 MILLION.SAYS ENERGY GENERATED WILL BE SUPPLIED TO EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION COMPANY UNDER LONG-TERM PURCHASE AND SALE CONTRACT (25 YEARS).
Full Article
Acciona SA : Says Acciona Water to build a new pumping station for the future Las Esclusas treatment plant in Guayaquil, Ecuador . The project budget is 22 million dollars (about 20 million euros) Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).
Full Article
Acciona SA : Consortium led by Gransolar, which includes Acciona and Italy's Ghella to construct photovoltaic plant in Dubai . Plant to cover around 17.8 square kilometers and will consist of over three million photovoltaic panels Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).
Full Article
Acciona SA : Acciona, through Acciona Construction, and Avintia Construction, the construction firm of Grupo Avintia, will build the new Quironsalud hospital in Cordoba, Spain .The project involves construction of a six-storey building that will house various specialist units, hospital wards and emergency, surgery and delivery rooms.
Full Article
Alstom : Alstom, Acciona and Gulermak sign a contract with RTA for extension of Dubai metro's red line. . Total value of project, also called route 2020, is 2.6 billion euros. .Alstom's share represents half and civil works, led by Acciona including Gulermark, represent other half.
Full Article
Acciona SA : Says Acciona Service has won two support service contracts, including cleaning, general maintenance and gardening, in Qatar .The company will undertake ancillary services for Kings College and the Arab International Academy.
Full Article
Acciona SA : Says Acciona Infrastructure in Chile has won a contract to refurbish the Philippe Pinel Psychiatric Hospital in Putaendo (San Felipe), in the region of Valparaiso . The project is valued at $31.9 million (about 28.5 million euros) Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).
Full Article
Acciona SA : Says in a joint venture with Mexico's Tuto Energy it has been awarded a long-term contract to supply 478 GWh of renewable electric power per year . Says will build its first 227 MWp solar plant in Mexico following auction . The plant will be located in the state of Sonora and will start operations as of 2019 Further company coverage: [ANA.MC] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7720920;)).
Full Article
Acciona SA : Signs deal with US company Sentient Science to extend the working life of Acciona's global wind turbine fleet .Solutions include full turbine monitoring, testing, life prediction and life extension actions for the critical failure components.
Full Article