Edition:
India

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)

ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.27TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.02TL (-0.87%)
Prev Close
2.29TL
Open
2.30TL
Day's High
2.31TL
Day's Low
2.26TL
Volume
4,109,472
Avg. Vol
2,635,643
52-wk High
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.30TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anadolu Cam Q2 net profit jumps to 129.3 million lira
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 488.9 million lira ($166.41 million) versus 446.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 129.3 million lira versus 39.7 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Q1 net profit jumps to 253.4 mln lira
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Anadolu Cam : Q1 net profit of 253.4 million lira ($86.05 million) versus 76.9 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 345.4 million lira versus 288.0 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS sells 9.7 pct stake i Soda Sanayii
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS:Sellls 9.7 percent in Soda Sanayii for 64.0 million Turkish lira, 4.5 lira per share.Company share in Soda Sanayii drops to 2.8 percent.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS pays no dividend for FY 2015
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS:Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.  Full Article

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS To participate in capital increase of units
Monday, 30 Nov 2015 

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS:To participate in capital increase of units with the main shareholder of the Russia based companies Balsand BV.Russia based group companies to make capital increase up to 20 million euro equivalent in roubles.Decides to participate in capital increase of Netherlands based unit AC Glass Holding BV.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS News

» More ANACM.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials