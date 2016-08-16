Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS : Reported on Friday Q2 revenue of 488.9 million lira ($166.41 million) versus 446.2 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 129.3 million lira versus 39.7 million lira year ago.

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS:Sellls 9.7 percent in Soda Sanayii for 64.0 million Turkish lira, 4.5 lira per share.Company share in Soda Sanayii drops to 2.8 percent.

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS:To participate in capital increase of units with the main shareholder of the Russia based companies Balsand BV.Russia based group companies to make capital increase up to 20 million euro equivalent in roubles.Decides to participate in capital increase of Netherlands based unit AC Glass Holding BV.