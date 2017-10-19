AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Anglogold Ashanti to dispose some assets to Harmony Gold for $300 mln
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
Anglogold Ashanti announces disposal of Kopanang mine, West Gold plant and related infrastructure
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
Moody's says South African gold and platinum miners' restructuring supports their credit profiles
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
Saracen Mineral enters into agreement with AngloGold
Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd
Anglogold Ashanti says H1 adjusted earnings at 39cents/shr vs 15cents/shr yr ago
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
AngloGold Ashanti sees HEPS nearly tripling for 6 months ended June 30
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
Luna Gold announces Greenfields exploration agreement with AngloGold Ashanti
Luna Gold Corp
AngloGold Ashanti reiterates FY outlook
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd - Guinea strike will not hurt bauxite production, producers say - Reuters
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd:A general strike in Guinea will not curb production of bauxite, the country's top producer said on Tuesday, even though miners have announced their support for a nationwide walkout to push for higher wages and lower fuel prices - RTRS.The strike began on Monday, closing banks, shops and markets and halting most public transport. Banks reopened on Tuesday but were thinly staffed. Many shops were still closed and traffic was slow.Guinea holds nearly a third of the world's reserves of bauxite, a metal used to make aluminium, and currently produces around 18 million tonnes a year.The government of Guinea, whose economy suffered from an Ebola outbreak and which has commitments with the International Monetary Fund, has agreed to raise salaries and pensions but ruled out any possibility of a reduction in fuel prices.Workers at the Guinea Bauxite Company (CBG), the leading mining company in Africa's biggest bauxite producer, received a notice from their union asking them to show solidarity for the strike on Tuesday."The CBG and Guinea Gold Corporation (AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J) joined the movement," Mamady Mansaré, general secretary of the National Confederation of Workers of Guinea (CNTG) told reporters.But CBG said that the show of support would not stop working hours or halt operations.Other bauxite producers were not immediately available for comment. Full Article
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd says Ghana manager killed in riot over illegal mining - Reuters
Anglogold Ashanti Ltd:AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday its head of corporate affairs in Ghana was killed during a riot involving illegal miners at its Obuasi mine, which is idle as the company waits for a partner for the operation - RTRS.The death on Saturday is another setback for the Ghana operation of Africa's top gold producer. AngloGold said earlier it would not seek a new joint venture partner for Obuasi until it had an investment deal with the government."John (Owusu) was fatally injured in a car accident as he and colleagues tried to flee after a large group of illegal miners hurled rocks and other projectiles at mine employees, police and security personnel," said a company statement, which called the attack unprovoked.The military had withdrawn its protection on Feb. 2 after an initial incursion without giving a reason and in violation of a company agreement with the Chamber of Mines, the statement said. There was no immediate comment from the Chamber.The company has withdrawn all non-essential employees and staff who remain are performing critical tasks including underground pumping and ventilation, the statement said.Owusu died when a dispute between artisanal miners working on part of the Obuasi site and pressing for access to a larger portion of the mine escalated into a riot, senior union leader Samuel Dwamenah told Reuters from Obuasi. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Anglogold Ashanti to raise $307 mln with South African mine sales
* AngloGold cuts exposure to tough domestic industry (Adds shares, details)