Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Gaec Educacao SA updates on dividend payment

Gaec Educacao SA:Says it has approved to pay dividend of 0.1875 Brazilian real per share.Says payment to be made until May 16.

Gaec Educacao SA proposes dividend payment

Gaec Educacao SA:Says that at the general meeting on April 25 it will propose dividend payment, totaling 15.2 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.1862 real per share.Ex-dividend as of April 26.

Gaec Educacao SA sets up joint venture with Le Cordon Bleu

Gaec Educacao SA:Says that its board of directors has approved forming a joint venture with Le Cordon Bleu group, with 50 percent participation of each.New joint venture will be called Le Cordon Bleu Anima Educacao Ltda. and will have initial capital of $2 million.