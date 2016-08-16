Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Antofagasta H1 profit rises

Antofagasta Plc : Half yearly financial report . H1 revenue fell 18.5 pct to $1.45 bln . H1 pretax profit $276.1 mln . H1 EBITDA increased 2.3 pct to $571.6 mln . H1 capital expenditure of $385.4 mln, $276.9 mln lower than in first half of 2015 . Interim dividend of 3.1 cents per share . H1 revenue 18.5 pct lower at $1.45 bln, on lower copper prices and sales volumes, and closure of Michilla at end of 2015 . H1 EBITDA margin (2) strengthened to 39.5 pct, up from 31.5 pct in same period last year . Group copper production for year is expected to be at lower end of 710-740,000 tonnes guided in January . Production for year is weighted to second half of year . We are cautious in our outlook and remain conservative in our approach to managing capital . Full year expenditure expected to be lower than original guidance . Group net debt of $1.04 bln, almost unchanged since end of 2015 .FY expectations: unit costs $0.05/lb lower with cash costs before by-product credits of $1.60/lb and net cash costs of $1.30/lb.

Antofagasta sees FY copper production at lower-end of forecast

Antofagasta Plc : Q2 2016 production report . Copper production in q2 2016 was 166,200 tonnes, a 5.8% increase on q1 2016 . Molybdenum production at los pelambres was 1,600 tonnes in q2 2016, compared to 1,700 tonnes in q1 2016 . Cash costs before by-product credits in q2 2016 were $1.57/lb, 3.7% lower than in q1 2016 . Net cash costs were $1.25/lb in q2 2016, a 2.3% decrease compared with previous quarter . Sees production for year weighted to second half . Group copper production for first six months of year was 323,300 tonnes, 6.6% higher than in same period last year . Gold production was 52,800 ounces in q2 2016, a 6.9% decrease on q1 2016 largely due to lower production at centinela . Cash costs before by-product credits for first six months of year were $1.60/lb, $0.28/lb lower than same period last year . Group copper production for full year is expected to be at lower end of 710-740,000 tonnes guided in january . Revised estimation of deferred stripping costs at los pelambres in 2016 .Changes introduced in estimation method impacted los pelambres accounting for $0.08/lb of reduction in costs for group for h1 versus year ago.

Antofagasta chairman sees another year or two of low copper prices

Antofagasta Plc : No doubt that 2015 was a difficult year -chairman . During 2016 we aim to reduce our costs by a further $160 million, or 6 pct of last year's gross cash costs - chairman .Are expecting another year or two of low copper prices - chairman.

Antofagasta PLC - Fire affects plant at Chilean Antofagasta's Centinela copper mine - Reuters

Antofagasta PLC:Antofagasta Plc said that a fire affected a plant at its Centinela copper mine in northern Chile on Wednesday night, but underscored that nobody was injured and that production would not be impacted. - RTRS.The fire affected the electrowinning unit of Centinela's hydrometallurgy plant and was extinguished minutes after it started, Antofagasta said in a statement on Thursday. - RTRS."This fire will not alter the company's rate of production. Operations at the hydrometallurgical plant are resuming after a risk control was performed," the company said. - RTRS.Antofagasta said it was investigating the cause of the fire, adding that key equipment at the plant was not damaged, though the building that houses the unit was partially affected and is being evaluated - RTRS.