112.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
111.00
Open
112.00
Day's High
112.00
Day's Low
112.00
Volume
5,854
Avg. Vol
738,586
52-wk High
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AO World says no dip in sales since Brexit vote
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Ao World : CEO says no material sales impact since Brexit vote on June 23 Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

AO World full-year operating loss widens to 10.6 mln stg
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Ao World Plc : Trading in current financial year has started well. . In UK we expect adjusted ebitda to be slightly ahead of current consensus, in range of £21m - £25m . Expect european revenue to be in range of eur 90m - eur 110m and adjusted ebitda losses to be between eur 26m and eur 30m for year . Board remains confident in long-term prospects of group . Group operating loss of £10.6m (2015: £2.2m) as previously guided . Uk adjusted ebitda 5 of £17.2m (2015: £16.5m), with uk adjusted ebitda margin 6 of 3.1% (2015: 3.5%) due to investment in marketing . Europe adjusted ebitda losses of £21.1m (2015: £8.0m) .Fy revenue rose 25.7 percent to 599.2 million stg.  Full Article

AO World PLC News

UK households face sharpest squeeze in three years: IHS Markit

LONDON British households' financial situation has deteriorated at the fastest rate in three years this month, as families increasingly shy away from big purchases like cars, holidays and household appliances, a survey showed on Monday.

