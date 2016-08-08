alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)
12.27EUR
5:16pm IST
€0.00 (+0.04%)
€12.26
€12.31
€12.31
€12.21
51,765
259,495
€12.84
€11.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alstria Office REIT affirms guidance
Alstria Office Reit AG
Alstria Office unit sells Berlin building for 230 mln eur
Alstria Office Reit AG
Alstria Office adjusts of conversion price for convertible bond
Alstria Office Reit AG
Alstria Office Reit AG confirms 2016 revenue, FFO guidance
Alstria Office Reit AG
alstria office REIT acquires additional approx. 1.4 pct of DO Deutsche Office AG
alstria office REIT AG:Acquires additional approx. 1.4 pct of DO Deutsche Office AG against issuance of new shares of alstria office REIT-AG.Following a disposal of a share of approx. 5.1 pct in DO Deutsche Office AG on April 26th 2016, alstria now holds approx. 90.9 pct in DO Deutsche Office AG. Full Article
alstria office REIT places 150 mln euros promissory note
alstria office REIT AG:Places 'Schuldscheindarlehen' (promissory note) with a total volume of 150 million euros.Average maturity of 7.1 years with an average coupon of 2.07 pct.Proceeds will be used to refinance existing bank debt. Full Article
alstria office REIT places second corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 500 mln
alstria office REIT AG:Places second corporate bond with a nominal value of 500 million euros.Euro denominated, unsecured, fixed-rated bond with a nominal value of 500 mln euros and coupon of 2.125 pct.Maturity of 7 years further improves alstria's balance sheet quality.Order book was 10 times oversubscribed.Bond issuance concludes refinancing of Deutsche Office. Full Article
alstria office REIT issues bond with EUR 500 mln nominal value
alstria office REIT AG:Says issues additional corporate bond with a nominal value of 500.0 million euros.Says final conditions will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding.Says additional bond will also be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euros.Says bond is expected to receive a preliminary rating of 'BBB' from Standard & Poor's and will be issued on or around April 5, 2016. Full Article
alstria office REIT gives FY 2016 outlook above analysts' estimates, to propose dividend
alstria office REIT AG:Management proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euro per share for FY 2015.Outlook FY 2016: revenues of 200 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 187.06 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
alstria office REIT AG issues corporate bond with nominal value 500 million euros
alstria office REIT AG:Issues corporate bond with a nominal value of 500.0 million euros.Bond will be issued with a denomination of 100,000 euros.Final conditions of bond, in particular interest rate and issue price will be announced following conclusion of bookbuilding. Full Article
BRIEF-alstria office REIT leases 4,300 sqm in the Bieberhaus in Hamburg
* DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: ALSTRIA LEASES 4,300 SQM IN THE BIEBERHAUS (HAMBURG)