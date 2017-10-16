Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aperam issues 3,196,556 new ordinary shares - Euronext‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EURONEXT‍​::FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES APERAM SA << >> ISSUES 3,196,556 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF OCT 17 .

Aperam applies for a listing on Euronext Brussels

Aperam Sa : Reg-Aperam applies for a listing on Euronext Brussels . This cross listing is expected to become effective on February, 16 2017 . Will not place any new shares in this connection .Will remain listed on Luxembourg stock exchange's regulated market and on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.

Aperam Q4 net income rises to $58 million

Aperam SA : Q4 net income $58 million versus $57.2 million in Reuters poll . Steel shipments of 1,917 thousand tonnes in 2016, a 2 pct increase compared to steel shipments of 1,886 thousand tonnes in 2015 . Q4 EBITDA $133 million versus $130.8 million in Reuters poll . Q4 EBITDA/tonne $291 versus $221 year ago . Q4 steel shipments 457,000 tonnes versus 493,000 tonnes in Reuters poll . Q4 revenue $1.05 billion versus $1.13 billion in Reuters poll . Aperam increases its base dividend from USD 1.25 per share to USD 1.50 per share .Announces a share buyback program of up to USD 100 million..

Aperam expects Q3 EBITDA comparable to Q2

Aperam SA : Q2 net profit $53 million versus $53.3 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA $123 million versus $ 122 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA/tonne $237 versus $ 319 year ago . Q2 revenue $1.12 billion versus $1.14 billion in Reuters poll . EBITDA in Q3 2016 is expected to be comparable to EBITDA in Q2 2016 . Q2 steel shipments 520,000 tonnes versus 500,000 tonnes in Reuters poll .Net debt to decrease in Q3 2016.

Aperam announces Q2 2016 guidance

Aperam SA:EBITDA in Q2 2016 is expected to slightly increase compared to EBITDA in Q1 2016.Net debt to decrease in Q2 2016.

Aperam comments on Q4 2015 guidance

Aperam SA:Expects EBITDA in Q4 2015 to be comparable to EBITDA in Q3 2015.Net debt is expected to decrease in Q4 2015.