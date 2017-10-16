Oct 16 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES APERAM SA <<>> ISSUES 3,196,556 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF OCT 17 .
Aperam Sa : Reg-Aperam applies for a listing on Euronext Brussels . This cross listing is expected to become effective on February, 16 2017 . Will not place any new shares in this connection .Will remain listed on Luxembourg stock exchange's regulated market and on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris.
Aperam SA : Q4 net income $58 million versus $57.2 million in Reuters poll . Steel shipments of 1,917 thousand tonnes in 2016, a 2 pct increase compared to steel shipments of 1,886 thousand tonnes in 2015 . Q4 EBITDA $133 million versus $130.8 million in Reuters poll . Q4 EBITDA/tonne $291 versus $221 year ago . Q4 steel shipments 457,000 tonnes versus 493,000 tonnes in Reuters poll . Q4 revenue $1.05 billion versus $1.13 billion in Reuters poll . Aperam increases its base dividend from USD 1.25 per share to USD 1.50 per share .Announces a share buyback program of up to USD 100 million..
Aperam SA : Q2 net profit $53 million versus $53.3 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA $123 million versus $ 122 million in Reuters poll . Q2 EBITDA/tonne $237 versus $ 319 year ago . Q2 revenue $1.12 billion versus $1.14 billion in Reuters poll . EBITDA in Q3 2016 is expected to be comparable to EBITDA in Q2 2016 . Q2 steel shipments 520,000 tonnes versus 500,000 tonnes in Reuters poll .Net debt to decrease in Q3 2016.
Aperam SA:EBITDA in Q2 2016 is expected to slightly increase compared to EBITDA in Q1 2016.Net debt to decrease in Q2 2016.
Aperam SA:Expects EBITDA in Q4 2015 to be comparable to EBITDA in Q3 2015.Net debt is expected to decrease in Q4 2015.
