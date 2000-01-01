Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)
APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
766.05INR
3:45pm IST
766.05INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.05 (-1.68%)
Rs-13.05 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs779.10
Rs779.10
Open
Rs785.05
Rs785.05
Day's High
Rs791.00
Rs791.00
Day's Low
Rs760.10
Rs760.10
Volume
37,465
37,465
Avg. Vol
18,151
18,151
52-wk High
Rs908.30
Rs908.30
52-wk Low
Rs543.00
Rs543.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-India's Apar Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 399.4 million rupees versus 456.2 million rupees year ago