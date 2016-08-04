Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)
550.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-5.00 (-0.90%)
555.00
551.00
551.00
550.00
428,767
823,969
724.00
512.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SA's Competition Tribunal approves Accelerate Property-Laritza deal
South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved proposed merger between Accelerate Property Fund and Laritza in relation to a Western Cape Lifestyle Centre, Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre. Further company coverage: [APFJ.J]. Full Article
SA's competition body says Accelerate Property-Laritza deal not expected to impact competition
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Commission said it does not expect the deal between Accelerate Property Fund Ltd and Laritza Investments No 183 Ltd to have any competition impact Further company coverage: [APFJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136). Full Article
Accelerate Property says issues 16.9 mln shares
Accelerate Property Fund Ltd
Accelerate Property Fund says in talks to buy offshore portfolio
Accelerate Property Fund Ltd