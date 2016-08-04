Edition:
Accelerate Property Fund Ltd (APFJ.J)

APFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

550.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
555.00
Open
551.00
Day's High
551.00
Day's Low
550.00
Volume
428,767
Avg. Vol
823,969
52-wk High
724.00
52-wk Low
512.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SA's Competition Tribunal approves Accelerate Property-Laritza deal
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

South Africa's Competition Tribunal: Approved proposed merger between Accelerate Property Fund and Laritza in relation to a Western Cape Lifestyle Centre, Eden Meander Lifestyle Centre. Further company coverage: [APFJ.J].  Full Article

SA's competition body says Accelerate Property-Laritza deal not expected to impact competition
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal: Commission said it does not expect the deal between Accelerate Property Fund Ltd and Laritza Investments No 183 Ltd to have any competition impact Further company coverage: [APFJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Accelerate Property says issues 16.9 mln shares
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :Shareholders holding 364 million shares or 48.46% elected to receive re-investment alternative, resulting in issue of 16.9 million shares.  Full Article

Accelerate Property Fund says in talks to buy offshore portfolio
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd :Negotiations regarding acquisition of an offshore portfolio, if concluded, may have material impact on share price.  Full Article

