Aphria Inc (APH.TO)
6.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.44 (+6.77%)
$6.50
$6.50
$6.96
$6.50
3,279,724
1,266,402
$8.77
$3.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc
Aphria responds to CSA, TSX staff notices
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc
Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc
Aphria signs agreement to acquire fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 mln
Aphria Inc
Aphria reports quarterly earnings per share C$0.01
Aphria Inc
Aphria accelerates expansion strategy
Aphria Inc
Aphria to increase size of its "bought deal" offer
Aphria Inc
Aphria Inc announces $25 million bought deal
Aphria Inc
Aphria Q4 earnings per share C$0.02
Aphria Inc
Aphria Inc acquires CannWay Pharmaceuticals Inc
Aphria Inc:Has acquired a 100 per cent interest in CannWay Pharmaceuticals Inc.Under the terms of the Transaction, Aphria has issued 3.6 million shares from treasury to the previous owners of CannWay, 1.8 million of which will be held in escrow until certain operational metrics are achieved. Full Article
Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk
TORONTO, Oct 17 Shares of Canadian marijuana company Aphria Inc sank on Tuesday, after the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said cannabis companies with U.S. interests would come under heightened scrutiny and could be delisted.