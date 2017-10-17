Edition:
India

Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

APH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.44 (+6.77%)
Prev Close
$6.50
Open
$6.50
Day's High
$6.96
Day's Low
$6.50
Volume
3,279,724
Avg. Vol
1,266,402
52-wk High
$8.77
52-wk Low
$3.37

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc :Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal.To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada​.Bought deal offering of 11 million common shares of company at a price of C$7.25 per common share​.  Full Article

Aphria responds to CSA, TSX staff notices
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria says ‍welcomes new CSA disclosure guidelines, provides comment on TSX staff notice​.Aphria says difficult to determine what, if any, impact TSX staff notice could have on Aphria or its business at this time‍​.  Full Article

Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold.Q1 earnings per share C$0.11.Aphria Inc - qtrly revenue ‍$ 6,120,359 versus $ 4,375,512​.Aphria Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended August 31, 2017 was approximately $6.1 million, representing a 7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue​.Q1 revenue view C$5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Aphria signs agreement to acquire fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 mln
Wednesday, 14 Dec 2016 

Aphria Inc - : Entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 200 acres of fully serviced vacant land for $6.24 million . Removed all conditions attached to purchase, sale deal to acquire 5 acres of land located on border of Health Canada approved site licence . Company requires a new site licence from Health Canada for property to purchase and sale deal of leamington property .Company anticipates transaction closing in January 2017.  Full Article

Aphria reports quarterly earnings per share C$0.01
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Aphria Inc : Aphria reports quarterly EBITDA of $1 million . Quarterly revenue C$4.376 million . Quarterly earnings per share C$0.01 .Revenue for three months ended August 31, 2016 was $4.4 million versus prior quarter's revenue of $2.8 million.  Full Article

Aphria accelerates expansion strategy
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Aphria Inc : Purchase and sale deal with Diniro Farms to acquire 11 acres of additional property adjacent to existing campus for $2.1 million cash payment .As condition of sale, Diniro is entitled to continue to operate its greenhouse growing operations on property until December 31, 2017.  Full Article

Aphria to increase size of its "bought deal" offer
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Aphria Inc: Aphria inc. Announces increase to bought deal financing .Aggregate gross proceeds of offering will be c$34.5 million.  Full Article

Aphria Inc announces $25 million bought deal
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Aphria Inc : Aphria Inc. announces $25 million bought deal .Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 12.5 million common shares of company at a price of C$2.00 per common share.  Full Article

Aphria Q4 earnings per share C$0.02
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Aphria Inc : Aphria Inc. concludes transformational year with continued profitability in 4th quarter . Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 .Aphria Inc qtrly revenue $ 2.8 million versus $499,890.  Full Article

Aphria Inc acquires CannWay Pharmaceuticals Inc
Thursday, 14 Jan 2016 

Aphria Inc:Has acquired a 100 per cent interest in CannWay Pharmaceuticals Inc.Under the terms of the Transaction, Aphria has issued 3.6 million shares from treasury to the previous owners of CannWay, 1.8 million of which will be held in escrow until certain operational metrics are achieved.  Full Article

Aphria Inc News

Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk

TORONTO, Oct 17 Shares of Canadian marijuana company Aphria Inc sank on Tuesday, after the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said cannabis companies with U.S. interests would come under heightened scrutiny and could be delisted.

Earnings vs. Estimates

