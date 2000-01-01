APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,859.25INR
3:29pm IST
1,859.25INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-69.40 (-3.60%)
Rs-69.40 (-3.60%)
Prev Close
Rs1,928.65
Rs1,928.65
Open
Rs1,928.00
Rs1,928.00
Day's High
Rs1,934.95
Rs1,934.95
Day's Low
Rs1,835.10
Rs1,835.10
Volume
20,586
20,586
Avg. Vol
12,501
12,501
52-wk High
Rs1,968.30
Rs1,968.30
52-wk Low
Rs821.00
Rs821.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-APL Apollo Tubes allots 750 NCDs with face value of 1 mln rupees each
* Says allotted 750 NCDs with face value of 1 million rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: