Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit down about 18 pct

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Says June -quarter net profit 721.7 million rupees . June -quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 875.1 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 13.06 billion rupees .

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees, revision in co's borrowing limits up to 35 billion rupees .

Bharti Airtel says Apollo Hospitals and Airtel Africa to launch "Ask-Apollo"

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Apollo Hospitals and airtel Africa sign mou to enhance healthcare cooperation across Africa; will launch "ask-apollo" .

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down about 2 pct

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 756.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 13.96 billion rupees .

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd declares interim dividend

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6 Indian rupees per share of face value of 5 Indian rupees each, (120%) on the paid up equity capital of the company for the financial year 2015-2016.Says interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.