Edition:
India

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)

APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,062.45INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs1,058.10
Open
Rs1,056.00
Day's High
Rs1,076.50
Day's Low
Rs1,045.10
Volume
191,956
Avg. Vol
331,837
52-wk High
Rs1,372.50
52-wk Low
Rs985.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise June-qtr profit down about 18 pct
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Says June -quarter net profit 721.7 million rupees . June -quarter net sales 14.65 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 875.1 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 13.06 billion rupees .  Full Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 5 bln rupees
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees, revision in co's borrowing limits up to 35 billion rupees .  Full Article

Bharti Airtel says Apollo Hospitals and Airtel Africa to launch "Ask-Apollo"
Tuesday, 12 Jul 2016 

Bharti Airtel Ltd : Apollo Hospitals and airtel Africa sign mou to enhance healthcare cooperation across Africa; will launch "ask-apollo" .  Full Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise March-qtr profit down about 2 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 756.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 13.96 billion rupees .  Full Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 6 Indian rupees per share of face value of 5 Indian rupees each, (120%) on the paid up equity capital of the company for the financial year 2015-2016.Says interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd News

BRIEF-Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Prathap C Reddy as whole time director designated as exec chairman

