Edition:
India

Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

APLO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

239.75INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.55 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs241.30
Open
Rs241.00
Day's High
Rs242.50
Day's Low
Rs237.00
Volume
2,839,975
Avg. Vol
3,665,851
52-wk High
Rs288.45
52-wk Low
Rs171.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apollo Tyres says Kerala high court sanctioned amalgamation of Apollo Mauritius Holdings
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of Apollo (Mauritius) Holdings Pvt. Ltd was sanctioned by the high court of Kerala on August 26, 2016 .  Full Article

Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales inr 32.85 billion
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 32.85 billion . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 28.32 billion rupees . Approves seeking members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7.50 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's Apollo Tyres March-qtr consol net profit down about 20 pct
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Apollo Tyres Ltd : India's Apollo Tyres Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 2.45 billion rupees; consol net sales 29.66 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 2.87 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd - Board approved issue of NCDs worth 10 billion rupees to be allotted in one or more tranches . Recommended final dividend of INR 2 per share .  Full Article

Apollo Tyres Ltd says ops at co's Oragadam plant disrupted due to flooding
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 

Apollo Tyres Ltd:Production operations of the company's plant located at oragadam, tamil nadu have been disrupted due to flooding.Production was disrupted in 3 shifts till December 02, 2015. the production loss due to this natural calamity is 450 mt (approximately).  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Apollo Tyres Ltd News

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres gets ‍listing approval for 63 mln shares issued to QIBs through QIP​

* ‍listing/trading approval for 63 million shares issued to QIBs through QIP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More APLO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials