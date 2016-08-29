Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apollo Tyres says Kerala high court sanctioned amalgamation of Apollo Mauritius Holdings

Apollo Tyres Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of Apollo (Mauritius) Holdings Pvt. Ltd was sanctioned by the high court of Kerala on August 26, 2016 .

Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales inr 32.85 billion

Apollo Tyres Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 3.15 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 32.85 billion . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 28.32 billion rupees . Approves seeking members' nod for NCD issue of up to 7.50 billion rupees .

India's Apollo Tyres March-qtr consol net profit down about 20 pct

Apollo Tyres Ltd : India's Apollo Tyres Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 2.45 billion rupees; consol net sales 29.66 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 2.87 billion rupees . India's Apollo Tyres Ltd - Board approved issue of NCDs worth 10 billion rupees to be allotted in one or more tranches . Recommended final dividend of INR 2 per share .

Apollo Tyres Ltd says ops at co's Oragadam plant disrupted due to flooding

Apollo Tyres Ltd:Production operations of the company's plant located at oragadam, tamil nadu have been disrupted due to flooding.Production was disrupted in 3 shifts till December 02, 2015. the production loss due to this natural calamity is 450 mt (approximately).