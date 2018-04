Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Apator Sets Reserves, Sees FY Net Result At 43.8 Mln Zlotys

April 17 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::RESOLVES TO CREATE RESERVES FOR FY 2017 RESULTS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF 12.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.RESERVES ARE CONNECTED WITH NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING COURT SETTLEMENT WITH TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA SA AND WARRANTY REPAIRS.ESTIMATES ITS FY 2017 NET RESULT AT 43.8 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Apator's 24.8 Mln Zloty Net Offer Chosen By PGE Dystrybucja ‍​

March 13 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::CO'S 24.8 MILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER FOR ELECTRIC ENERGY METERS CHOSEN BY PGE DYSTRYBUCJA SA‍​.TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF CONTRACT COULD BE AT 57.3 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​ IN CASE OF INCREASED ORDER VALUE.

Apator Unit Signs EUR 7 Mln Net Deal With Russian Company

Jan 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::ITS UNIT, APATOR POWOGAZ SA, SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH RUSSIAN COMPANY ZAO TEPLOVODOMER.DEAL IS WORTH 7 MILLION EUROS NET, UNDER AGREEMENT CO'S UNIT TO DELIVER WATER AND HEAT METERS.

Apator: Malgorzata Mazurek To Take Over Duties Of Finance Director

Jan 4 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::APPOINTS MALGORZATA MAZUREK TO TAKE OVER DUTIES OF FINANCE DIRECTOR.

Apator: Piotr Nowak, Director Of Finance, Passes Away

Jan 3 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::PIOTR NOWAK, CO'S DIRECTOR OF FINANCE, PASSES AWAY.

Apator Q3 net profit up at 16.8 million zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :Q3 NET PROFIT 16.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 SALES REVENUES 219.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 200.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Apator lowers 2017 net profit guidance to 60-65 million zlotys

Nov 16 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :SAYS LOWERS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT GUIDANCE TO 60-65 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 75-80 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.SAYS GUIDANCE REVISION IS DUE TO ONE-OFF EVENTS CAUSING NON-CASH CORRECTIONS.SAYS AFFIRMS 2017 REVENUE GUIDANCE AT 900-950 MLN ZLOTYS.

Apator appoints Miroslaw Klepacki as new CEO

Nov 15 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::SAYS ‍ANDRZEJ SZOSTAK RESIGNED AS CEO​.SAYS APPOINTS MIROSŁAW KLEPACKI AS NEW CEO AS OF NOV. 16​.

Apator to pay 0.35 zloty gross as advance payment on 2017 dividend‍​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - APATOR SA :SAYS WILL PAY 0.35 ZLOTY GROSS AS ADVANCE PAYMENT ON 2017 DIVIDEND‍​.

Apator unit receives call for contract penalty payment

Oct 25 (Reuters) - APATOR SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY CONSORTIUM INCLUDING APATOR RECTOR SP. Z O.O., LED BY COMARCH SA, RECEIVED FROM TAURON DYSTRYBUCJA SA CALL FOR JOINT CONTRACTUAL PENALTY PAYMENTS DUE TO DELAYS IN CONTRACT FOR REALIZATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF NETWORK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM .CO BELIEVES CALL FOR PAYMENT IS UNJUSTIFIED .CO SAYS ACTIONS ARE TAKEN TO SETTLE THE SITUATION IN AN AMICABLE MANNER AND SETTLE LEVEL OF PENALTY ADEQUATE TO DEGREE OF FAULT OF APATOR RECTOR .