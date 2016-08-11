Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)
40.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
178,284
$41.79
$32.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Allied announces $200 million equity offering
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Riocan,allied,Diamondcorp to sell residential component of well to Tridel and Woodbourne
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties REIT announces $150 mln offering of unsecured debentures
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate to acquire class I office property in Toronto's Liberty Village
Allied Properties Real Estate:To acquire class I office property in Toronto's Liberty Village for $31 million.Does not intend to place mortgage financing on the Property in the near term. Full Article
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:Received approval from tsx for normal course issuer bid which will enable it to purchase up to 7.7 million issued and outstanding units.Says allied intends to commence the ncib on December 22, 2015.Reit -discount at which units are issued pursuant to drip will be decreased from 3% to 0%,to take effect with December 2015 distribution.Reit
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distribution Increase for 2016
Allied Properties REIT:Says that its Trustees have approved an increase in monthly cash distributions from $0.1216 per unit ($1.46 per unit annualized) to $0.125 per unit ($1.50 per unit annualized).increased monthly distribution will commence on January 15, 2016, payable to unitholders of record on December 31, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well
Oct 5 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust