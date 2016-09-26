Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut Gold reports incident at the El Castillo mine in Durango, Mexico . Employee of its Mexican subsidiary Minexson S.A. de C.V was fatality injured as a result of an incident on Sunday, September 25, 2016 . Company is fully cooperating with an investigation led by Department of Labour .El Castillo operation has not been suspended at this time and a suspension of operations is not anticipated.

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut gold announces second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 revenue $39.1 million . Q2 earnings per share $0.00 . Qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.02 . Plans to invest a total of $34 million on capital expenditures and exploration initiatives in 2016 . "at operations,q2 production did not meet expectations due to mine sequencing leading to more sulphide" . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly production of 29,237 geos .Qtrly geos sold 31,230 versus 36,547 last year.

Argonaut Gold Inc :Federal court of appeals issued "favourable" ruling about its federal lawsuit arising from denial of EIA for San Antonio project.

Argonaut Gold Inc : Argonaut gold announces q2 production of 29,237 gold equivalent ounces .Is now guiding toward lower end of its 2016 production guidance to between 130,000 to 135,000 geos.

Argonaut Gold Inc : Has come to an agreement to acquire necessary land to develop its San Agustin project in Durango, Mexico . Company expects to make a construction decision during second half of 2016 . Assuming positive construction decision in Q4 of 2016, anticipate first gold production from san agustin in Q3 of 2017 . Expect to receive a permit decision during Q3 of 2016 .Argonaut Gold acquires land, submits permit application and files the technical report for its San Agustin project.

Argonaut Gold Inc:Gives FY 2016 guidance of 130,000-140,000 gold equivalent ounces of production at a cash cost of $750-$800.

Argonaut Gold:Announces the retirement of Brian Kennedy from the Board and as a Chairman of the Company effective December 31, 2015 for personal reasons.Jim Kofman will assume the role of Chairman effective December 31, 2015.