Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)
16.34CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$16.34
--
--
--
--
293,150
$18.17
$13.07
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aecon confirms it has engaged financial advisors to explore potential sale of CO
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc
Aecon reports Q2 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion
Aecon Group Inc
BRIEF-Aecon Group hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg
* Canadian construction firm Aecon hired advisers to explore sale - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2wv3WAY Further company coverage: