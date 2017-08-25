Aug 25 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc ::Aecon confirms it has engaged financial advisors to explore a potential sale of the company.Confirms that it has engaged BMO capital markets and TD Securities to explore a potential sale of company​.

Aecon Group Inc : Aecon reports second quarter 2016 results including record backlog of $4.9 billion . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.12 . Qtrly revenue $839.3 million versus $667.3 million . Backlog as at June 30, 2016 of $4.9 billion, 89 per cent higher than backlog of $2.6 billion as at June 30, 2015 . New contract awards of $1.1 billion were booked in q2 of 2016, compared to $469 million in Q2 of 2015 .