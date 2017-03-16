Edition:
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)

ARIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,304.69ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-72.31 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
11,377.00
Open
11,377.00
Day's High
11,508.00
Day's Low
11,179.00
Volume
384,224
Avg. Vol
838,446
52-wk High
12,690.00
52-wk Low
6,726.00

African Rainbow drops KPMG South Africa as internal auditor
3:34pm IST 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - African Rainbow Minerals Ltd :TERMINATES INTERNAL AUDIT AND OTHER SERVICES WITH KPMG SOUTH AFRICA (KPMG) ‍​.AFRICAN RAINBOW - NOTED THE QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT KPMG’S GOVERNANCE AND ETHICS COMPLIANCE AS WELL AS ALLEGATIONS REGARDING THE LAWFULNESS.  Full Article

African Rainbow Minerals HY HPES increases 283 pct to 893 cents
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd : HY headline earnings per share increased 283% to 893 cents compared to 233 cents in corresponding period last year .Says revenue 4,950 million rand versus 4,708 million rand year ago.  Full Article

African Rainbow Minerals says exec Mkatshana appointed CEO ARM Platinum
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd : With effect from Feb. 14, Thando Mkatshana, an exec director, has been appointed as chief executive of ARM Platinum .With effect from Feb. 14, Francois Uys has been appointed as chief executive of ARM Copper and ARM Coal.  Full Article

African Rainbow Minerals sees FY HEPS down 36-41 pct
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd : Trading statement in respect of the year ended June 30 2016 . HEPS for F2016 are expected to decrease by between 36 pct and 41 pct compared to F2015 to between 475 cents and 510 cents (F2015: 803 cents) .Headline earnings for FY 2016 negatively affected by decline in average U.S. dollar commodity prices for all commodities which ARM produces.  Full Article

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd Minerals cuts jobs as H1 profits halve - Reuters News
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd:Diversified mining group African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) said on Friday its first-half profit halved due to sharply softer commodity prices, prompting layoffs and costs cuts to stay afloat - RTRS.Headline earnings per share, a measure that strips off certain one off items, in the six months to December reached 233 cents from 473 cents a year earlier.ARM, which has interests in platinum, iron ore, coal, copper, and gold saw lower prices in all of its commodities except for chrome."ARM has responded proactively to the commodity price downturn and has implemented operating and capital cost reduction initiatives at all its operations," the company said in a statement.The company operates joint ventures with Anglo American Platinum, Assore, Impala Platinum, Glencore and Vale.ARM cut planned spending for the first half of 2016 by 15 percent to 1.4 billion rand ($92 million) mainly from curtailments in the ferrous metals Black Rock Project, which is its most capital intensive venture.The company said it would cut jobs at its platinum mines Modikwa and Nkomati, Beeshoek iron ore mine and Khumani chrome mines but did not say how many positions were on the line.  Full Article

BRIEF-African Rainbow drops KPMG South Africa as internal auditor

* TERMINATES INTERNAL AUDIT AND OTHER SERVICES WITH KPMG SOUTH AFRICA (KPMG) ‍​

