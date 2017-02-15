Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aareal Bank enters strategic partnership with Mount Street

Aareal Bank AG : Says enters into strategic partnership with UK-based servicing company Mount Street . Says the aim of this strategic partnership is to support Aareal Bank's credit and syndication processes . Says will take a 20 per cent stake in Mount Street .Says transaction itself only marginally affects its financial position.

Aareal Bank Q2 oper profit rises 52 pct to 120 mln euros

Aareal Bank Ag : news: aareal bank group remains on course during the second quarter of 2016 (news with additional features) . New structured property financing business amounts to eur 3.5 billion during q2 - nearly four times previous quarter's figure . Aareal bank group remains on course during q2 of 2016 . Consolidated operating profit of eur 120 million for period between april and june . Full-Year outlook for 2016 affirmed: aareal bank anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 300 million and eur 330 million

Aareal Bank not hit by low interest rates in 2016 - CEO

Aareal Bank AG CEO : Says sees no negative impact from low interest rates in 2016

Aareal Bank AG issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Aareal Bank AG:Plans to achieve consolidated operating profit of between 300 million and 330 million euros for FY 2016.FY 2016 operating profit 320.00 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aareal Bank AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Aareal Bank AG:Plans dividend of 1.65 euros per share for 2015 financial year​.For financial years 2016 until 2018 it is planned to add supplementary dividend, increasing from 10 pct to between 20 and 30 pct of EPS, respectively​.

Aareal Bank sells property company in Sweden; raises FY 2015 operating profit outlook

Aareal Bank AG:Sells property company in Sweden.Slightly raises guidance for full FY 2015's consolidated operating profit, thanks to positive impact on earnings.Slightly increases its consolidated operating profit forecast for full FY 2015, from between 450 million to 460 million euros, to between 460 million and 470 million euros.

Aareal Bank AG raises FY 2015 outlook

Aareal Bank AG:Now anticipates FY 2015 consolidated operating profit in range between 450 million and 460 million euros.Previously expected consolidated operating profit of between 400 million euros and 430 million euros (including negative goodwill) in FY 2015.FY 2015 operating profit 295.33 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.