Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)
19,483.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
583.00 (+3.08%)
18,900.00
19,146.00
19,563.00
19,019.00
117,366
137,865
19,563.00
11,877.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd
Astral Foods says planned production cutbacks to hurt workforce
Astral Foods Ltd
Astral Foods six-month headline earnings decrease
Astral Foods Ltd
BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct
* ASTRAL FOODS LTD - EXPECTS HEPS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30 2017 WILL REFLECT AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 80% AND 100% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD