Bet-at-home.com H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct at EUR 65.4 million

Bet-at-home.com AG : Significant revenue growth in H1 2016 - positive EBITDA continues in Q2 2016 . Financial income increased to 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million) during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 1.0 million euros) . Company generated 9.0 million euros of EBITDA during first half of 2016 (H1 2015: 16.0 million euros) . Expects EBITDA to reach a level of about 30.0 million euros in 2016 fiscal year . H1 gross betting and gaming revenue up 15.2 pct to 65.4 million euros . EBIT during first six months of 2016 financial year amounted to 8.5 million euros, 7.0 million euros below prior-year equivalent figure, as expected (H1 2015: 15.5 million euros) . H1 net betting and gaming revenue grew by 13.9 pct to 53.1 million euros as a result (H1 2015: 46.6 million euros) .Assumes growth in gross betting and gaming revenue in 2016 fiscal year of 10 pct to reach 134.0 million euros.

bet-at-home: replacement of shares by majority shareholder

Bet At Home Com AG : Replacement of shares by the majority shareholder . Betclic Everest Group SAS, majority shareholder, notified of its intention to replace up to 350,000 shares, corresponding to approx. 10 pct of bet-at-home.com AG's share capital, with institutional investors within scope of a structured process . Betclic Everest Group announced that it intends to continue supporting development of bet-at-home.com AG and remain its majority shareholder .There are no existing plans to sell further shares of bet-at-home.com AG.

bet-at-home says extraordinary dividend planned for 2016

bet-at-home AG : Annual General Meeting approves proposed resolutions for dividend and share split - segment change in the regulated market (prime standard) is sought - extraordinary dividend planned for 2016 . Total dividend of EUR 10 to EUR 15 (gross) per share, based on thecurrent total number of 3,509,000 shares, shall be distributed .Management board currently assumes that segment change could be done in current fiscal year 2016.

Bet at Home Com AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

Bet at Home Com AG:For FY 2016, management board still expects EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros.

Bet at Home Com AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Bet at Home Com AG:Dividend proposal for 2015 of 4.50 euros ($5)(previous year 1.20 euros)​.

Bet at Home Com gives FY 2016 EBITDA outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Bet at Home Com AG:For FY 2016, management board expects from a current perspective an EBITDA at level of about 30.0 million euros​.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 29.50 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bet at Home Com AG confirms FY 2015 outlook

Bet at Home Com AG:On-year increase in gross betting and gaming revenue and confirms that from current perspective, for FY 2015 EBITDA in excess of 25 million euros appears to be a realistic figure.