Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aarti Industries to consider share buy-back

Aarti Industries Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.

Aarti Industries March-quarter profit rises

Aarti Industries Ltd : March-quarter net profit 696 million rupees versus 527.6 mln rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 6.86 billion rupees versus 6.68 billion rupees last year .

Aarti Industries Ltd declares interim dividend

Aarti Industries Ltd:Declared third interim dividend at the rate of 3.50 Indian rupees (70%) per share for the financial year 2015-2016.