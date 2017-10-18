Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Debt collector Arrow Global's CFO to step down

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.‍ROB MEMMOTT, WHO HAS BEEN WITH BUSINESS FOR SIX YEARS, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​.‍PAUL COOPER, CURRENTLY CFO OF INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE BUSINESS SOMPO CANOPIUS, WILL REPLACE ROB AS GROUP CFO​.‍COOPER WILL JOIN BOARD WHEN HE STARTS ON 1 JANUARY 2018​.

Arrow Global sees no changes in opportunity for profitable investment

Arrow Global Group Plc : Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2016 . H1 asset management revenues increased to 17.2 million stg and this business is expected to contribute to circa 25 pct of group revenues on a run rate basis . H1 total revenue for half increased to 101.5 million stg, up 32.4 pct compared to same period last year . H1 underlying net income by 25.8 pct to 19.1 million stg . Confirming an interim dividend of 2.7p . Mindful of macroeconomic uncertainty prevailing in UK and more generally, we remain highly confident that our business has strong foundations . We expect full-year earnings to be in line with our expectations .See no changes in our opportunity for profitable investment across our business.

Arrow Global says 4 subsidiaries receive full FCA authorisation

Arrow Global Group Plc :Arrow Global Limited, Arrow Global Legh Limited, Arrow Global Massey Limited, and Capquest Debt Recovery Limited have received their full FCA authorisation.

Arrow Global says full-year results on track

Arrow Global Group Plc : Total revenue up 25.4% to £44.5 million (q1 2015: £35.5 million), for three months ended 31 march 2016 . Adjusted ebitda up 57.6% to £51.7 million (q1 2015: £32.8 million) . Profit attributable to shareholders up 46.5% to £7.6 million (q1 2015: £5.2 million). Ltm underlying roe increased to 26.2% . Remain confident in delivering on our target of investing at roughly twice our annual replacement rate, whilst maintaining strong portfolio returns. . On track to deliver overall full-year earnings in line with our expectations Further company coverage: [ARWA.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).

Arrow Global Group PLC announces completion of acquisition and financing

Arrow Global Group PLC:Says that it has completed acquisition of InVesting B.V., a consumer debt purchaser and collections provider with operations in the Netherlands and Belgium.Says total consideration for acquisition was around 100 mln euros on an enterprise value basis, which included acquisition of 663 mln euros of portfolios by face value and an Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) of 107 mln euros.Closed its offering of 230 mln euros of seven-year floating rate notes (the FRNs), bearing interest rate of EURIBOR plus 4.75% per year.Says proceeds from offering of FRNs are being used to repay outstanding amounts under an existing credit facility, fund acquisition consideration, and pursue Arrow's organic growth strategy.