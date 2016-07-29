ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO)
15.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$15.67
--
--
--
--
1,033,390
$24.94
$15.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ARC Resources Ltd Q2 FFO per share C$0.40
Arc Resources Ltd
ARC Resources Ltd confirms January 15, 2016 dividend amount
ARC Resources Ltd:Confirms that an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.The ex-dividend date is December 29, 2015.As at December 16, 2015 the trailing twelve-month payments to investors, including the December 15, 2015 payment, total $1.20 per share. Full Article
ARC Resources Ltd Confirms December 15 dividend amount
ARC Resources Ltd:Confirms that an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30.Ex-dividend date is November 26. Full Article
ARC Resources Ltd announces board Chair succession
ARC Resources Ltd:Announced that Mac Van Wielingen will be stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2015.Van Wielingen will continue as a board member until ARC's 2016 Annual General Meeting.Hal Kvisle, will become Chair of the Board of Directors on January 1, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Arc Resources Q2 FFO per share C$0.48
* Arc Resources Ltd - Q2 production averaged 113,410 boe per day