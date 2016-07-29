Edition:
ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO)

ARX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.67
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,033,390
52-wk High
$24.94
52-wk Low
$15.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ARC Resources Ltd Q2 FFO per share C$0.40
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Arc Resources Ltd : Full-Year 2016 annual average production is expected to be in range of 118,000 to 122,000 boe per day . ARC Resources Ltd. Announces strong second quarter results and strategic cardium acquisition . Q2 FFO per share C$0.40 . Sees full-year 2016 per boe operating expenses have been lowered to a range of $6.90 to $7.20 per boe .ARC's 2016 full-year guidance has been revised to incorporate increased 2016 capital spending of approximately $450 million.  Full Article

ARC Resources Ltd confirms January 15, 2016 dividend amount
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

ARC Resources Ltd:Confirms that an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2015.The ex-dividend date is December 29, 2015.As at December 16, 2015 the trailing twelve-month payments to investors, including the December 15, 2015 payment, total $1.20 per share.  Full Article

ARC Resources Ltd Confirms December 15 dividend amount
Monday, 16 Nov 2015 

ARC Resources Ltd:Confirms that an eligible dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid on December 15, 2015 to shareholders of record on November 30.Ex-dividend date is November 26.  Full Article

ARC Resources Ltd announces board Chair succession
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

ARC Resources Ltd:Announced that Mac Van Wielingen will be stepping down as Chair of the Board of Directors on December 31, 2015.Van Wielingen will continue as a board member until ARC's 2016 Annual General Meeting.Hal Kvisle, will become Chair of the Board of Directors on January 1, 2016.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

